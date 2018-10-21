The Manassas City Council is made up of seven members, and this year, three seats are up for grabs. Michelle Davis-Younger is one of six looking to fill a seat.

Two Democrats — Ken Elston and Rex Parr — and three Republicans — Amalfi Arias, Marc Aveni and Theresa Coates Ellis — are also in the running.

In June of this year, Davis-Younger won the most votes at the Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committees’ unassembled caucus. Davis-Younger, who works as a Human Resources professional, won the most votes, followed by sitting councilman Ken Elston, and then Rex Parr, who spent more than 30 years as chief of Manassas-based Didlake, Inc.

Davis-Younger issued these responses to our Project: Election questionnaire.

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?

Davis-Younger:

Smart Growth

Education

Public Safety

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Davis-Younger:

Promote development for walkable neighborhoods, better use of green space/parks, more mixed use buildings.

Education: Work with school board to hire more bilingual teachers and work with parents to increase their involvement in their children’s education.

Public Safety: Continue on the great path that we are already on in increasing the diversity on the police force — continuing to hire more women and have them in leadership positions.

PL: From your prospective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking? *

Davis-Younger: To effectively and responsibly guide the city in pursuit of making smart, responsible and sound decisions that are in the best interests of ALL citizens of Manassas in the areas of economic development, transportation and public safety.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office? *

Davis-Younger: I will bring a new perspective to the council and build bridges between the parties to effectively accomplish the business of the city. I have the human resources background and knowledge regarding policy and procedure development and have a great sense of leadership and service to help accomplish goals and see beyond conflict to come to agreeable, effective solutions.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government? If not, how do you intend on improving communication with your constituency? *

Davis-Younger: Communication of how the city operates has been improved because of the live streaming of the various community and council meetings. I will advocate for more community involvement in the city council meetings and other meetings that involve planning in the city.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you? *

Davis-Younger: N/A Have never held a public office before.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you? *

Davis-Younger: I was born in Manassas and it has been home all my life. I decided it was time for me to give back to the city that has given me and my family so much.

I have earned the reputation of being someone who is committed to serving others and my community. I will bring a common sense approach to problem solving and work tirelessly to build bridges rather than tear people down. I have spent many years helping individuals reach their full potential. Now, I want to work for the people of Manassas and help our historic city reach its full potential. In order to accomplish this I will work with those on the council in a collaborative, constructive fashion so together we can make sound decisions for the citizens of Manassas City.