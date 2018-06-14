Prince William County’s first brewpub to open, Ornery Public House, closed its doors in Woodbridge earlier this year.

Today, owner Randy Barnette tells us he’s moving to a smaller location in Fairfax. The brewery and restaurant will soon launch a Kickstarter campaign to help raise funds for the relocation. Also, Barnette says he plans to reopen an Ornery location in Woodbridge once again, however, he did not say when.

Before it became Ornery, Barnette operated a Hard Times Cafe at Potomac Festival across from Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.

More from an email:

We will be relocating to the City of Fairfax. We have entered a Letter Of Intent and are finalizing our lease in the Old Town Plaza in the City of Fairfax, a 3 story mixed-use complex with an attached 500 car parking garage at the intersection of Rt. 123 & North St.

The new smaller, leaner Public House will be home to a 3 barrel pilot brewery where Ferdinand and his team will create new and exciting beers, brew small-batch beers, and perfect all your favorites. We’ll roll out a very similar menu and experience for our friends and guests, along with those delicious specials that kept you coming back again and again.

We do not have an estimate on opening yet but the good news is the location is a closed restaurant and our re-imaging of the location and installation of the pilot brewery will be drastically shorter than building a new location.

In addition to re-launching our brewpub in the City of Fairfax, we will be relocating our main production brewery in the Bristow area. The Production Brewery will initially be production only, concentrating on supplying the Fairfax Public House and our wholesale draft partners, BUT we expect to have a taproom open within the first 6 months.

TO OUR WOODBRIDGE FAMILY

It pains us to not initially re-open in Woodbridge. You are our friends and family. In the difficult situation we found ourselves, we must take advantage of the best opportunity and operational structure we can find, assuring our long-term success. With our new structure of the remotely located production brewery, our plans are to have a couple future brewpubs in the area supplied by the production brewery. WE WILL RETURN TO WOODBRIDGE!

To our MUG CLUB Members: When we reopen, you will receive a gift card to reimburse you for your Mug Club membership AND you will keep your Mug Club Membership for our first year open!

I THANK RAPPAPORT FOR THEIR YEARS OF SUPPORT

I must also take this opportunity to again clarify & emphasize that our previous landlord, Rappaport Companies, DID NOT DRASTICALLY INCREASE OUR RENT, causing us to close in Woodbridge. Our rent issues were solely caused by the size of our location. Our 12,000 foot size was the reason we closed in Woodbridge, our rent per square foot was fair for the market. Rappaport worked with us for as long as they could. We worked together to figure out a way to reduce our size without affecting our sales but a solution just could not be found. While the process of losing our first lease caused some emotional response, I have nothing but GOOD things to say about Rappaport and their team! I would be a tenant of theirs at anytime they would have us back at their many properties.