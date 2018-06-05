Human remains found during search for missing boy

From Prince William police:

Found Human Remains – On June 5 at approximately 3:00PM, Prince William County detectives, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, located unidentified human remains in a wooded area near the 14800 block of Glenkirk Road in Nokesville (20181).

The area was being surveyed by detectives regarding the ongoing investigation into the missing person’s case of Palmer Marsh. Due to the condition in which the remains were found, police are unable to confirm the identity of the individual at this time.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for further analysis in order to identify the person and determine their cause of death. There is no known threat to the public.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.