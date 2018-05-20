From Prince William police:

*MISSING JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Palmer Curtis MARSH.

Family members reported Palmer missing to police on May 4 after he had not been seen for two days. The investigation revealed that Palmer got into a disagreement with a parent on May 2 before leaving his home on Burwell Road in Nokesville.

When Palmer did not return home, his parents contacted police. Witnesses reported that Palmer was possibly carrying a backpack at the time he left the home. Palmer does not have any medical, mental or physical conditions, there are no indications that he may harm himself or others, and he is not believed to have been forced or enticed by others to leave the home.

Palmer is believed to have left the home under his own accord and is currently listed as voluntary missing. There has been no known sightings of Palmer since he left his residence on May 2.

A K-9 with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management has checked the immediate area around the residence. Nothing of note was located.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Palmer Curtis MARSH is described as a Hispanic male, 16 years of age, 5’4”, 135lbs with a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his right forehead

He was last seen wearing a khaki and green shirt, blue pants, and tan boots