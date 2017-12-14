Where you now grab a slice of pizza in the ‘Quan

It was once the Coffee House in Occoquan. Now, after lying dormant for many years, it’s now serving up some hearty slices of pizza.

From Facebook:

Third Base is Historic Occoquan’s newest specialty pizza and frozen custard parlor. Come join Kathy, Josh, and the team for a fun time with some great pizza and frozen custard. This latest spot knocks it right out of the park and when asked about the name; Kathy says, ” This is the name of my father’s first restaurant, so we wanted to bring it back for old times sake.” A true renovation has taken place in this historic building which also houses a three bedroom Air BNB called HOME. Come join us as we celebrate the opening of Third Base… The last stop before HOME!

Occoquan serves as a commuter cut-through route for people who live in Lake Ridge but don’t want to sit in traffic on Route 123 to turn on Old Bridge Road. Hundreds of commuters will pass by the new pizza joint each weekday.

The restaurant comes from the same team that reopened Bar-J Chili Parlor in Occoquan in 2016.