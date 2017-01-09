News VRE will run ‘S’ trains on Inauguration Day
Updated: ‘A horse that was down in his stall, unable to get up’
January 7, 2017
BadWolf, CJ Finz team for brewpub in Downtown Manassas
January 6, 2017
Stafford under winter weather advisory for Saturday
January 6, 2017
News ‘A bullet was found lodged in an interior wall of a vacant apartment’
From police:
Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling– On January 6 at 2:00PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 1200 Potomac Vista Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property.
The property manager reported to police that a bullet was found lodged in an interior wall of a vacant apartment. Further investigation revealed that gunshots were heard in the area around 9:00PM on
December 29. Officers checked the area at the time but nothing was found. No injuries or other property damage were reported.
News VRE will run ‘S’ trains on Inauguration Day
Submitted:
On January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day, the Virginia Railway Express will operate on an “S Schedule,” which will offer reduced service from the normal operating schedule. Specific train times can be found at www.vre.org under “Schedules.” Only trains with an “S” above the train number on the schedule will operate.
VRE’s decision to reduce service was based on a number of factors, including expected rail congestion in and around Union Station due to the increase in the number of Amtrak trains, projected delays resulting from increased security across the network, and the Federal Government’s decision to make the day a holiday for federal workers within the National Capital Region.
- Jan 10Keep Prince William Beautiful, Prince William Chamber To Host Internationally Recognized Local Government Expert 11:30 AM – Old Hickory Golf Club
- Jan 10Keep Prince William Beautiful, Prince William Chamber to Host Internationally Recognized Local Government Leader 11:30 AM – Old Hickory Golf Club
- Jan 14Affordable Health Care Info & Help 10:00 AM – Potomac Community Library
- Jan 14ECPI University Career Discovery Day 10:00 AM – ECPI University
- Jan 14Preschool Fair 1:00 PM – Chinn Park Regional Library
- Jan 14Pied Piper Theatre's production of Disney's Mulan, Jr. 2:00 PM – Hylton Performing Arts Center
- Jan 14Pied Piper Theatre's production of Disney's Mulan, Jr. 7:00 PM – Hylton Performing Arts Cener
- Jan 15Pied Piper Theatre's production of Disney's Mulan, Jr. 3:00 PM – Hylton Performing Arts Center
Occoquan VFW Inducts Woodbridge Community Veterans
January 5, 2017
Surovell, Anderson team for upcoming Prince William town hall
December 27, 2016
Toy poodle Laci missing since December 7
December 24, 2016
Keeping Prince William Beautiful: 2017 a Year to ‘Do Beautiful Things’ in Prince William
December 19, 2016
News The best public art in Stafford is painted on the side of a doughnut shop
A view of the west-facing side of Sugar Shack doughnut shop on Garrisonville Road.
Opinion ‘My number one legislative priority will be prohibiting drivers from having mobile phones in their hands while driving’
On Wednesday, January 11, the 2017 Session of the General Assembly Session will gavel in for a 45-day “short” session. I am looking forward to a very busy six weeks and would like to update you on my plans for session. I am introducing nearly 40 bills, but here are a few highlights.
First, lagging state revenues continue to limit legislative initiatives and create funding priorities. The Virginia State Police is hemorrhaging Troopers due to lagging pay and a planned two percent raise for teachers and state employees was delayed after anticipated revenues fell short. They will be a priority this year.
My number one legislative priority will be prohibiting drivers from having mobile phones in their hands while driving. Between January 1 and July 1 of 2016, traffic fatalities in the United States were up by 10% – for the first time in 50 years. Most experts attribute this to distracted driving. Anyone driving our roads only has to look at the vehicle next to them to realize this is a problem that requires attention.
News Prince William fire crews fight two fires over weekend
From press releases:
On Sunday, January 8th at 9:46 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a shed located in the 11200 block of Smithfield Road in Manassas.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from a detached garage. Firefighters began attacking the fire and quickly extinguished it.
No injuries reported.
The homeowner, whom earlier had been working on his vehicle in the garage, was not home at the time of the fire.
News Videos honor Senator Charles J. ‘Chuck’ Colgan
Virginia's longest-serving State Senator Charles J. "Chuck" Colgan died at age 90 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 2017. He will be laid to rest today.
News ‘Day 1 of RILEYwatch on the floor of the Va. House of Delegates’
Day 1 of RILEYwatch on the floor of the Va. House of Delegates, where 12-YO Riley from PWC is undergoing House Page orientation. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/e8tdIRKmmn
— Del. Rich Anderson (@DelRichAnderson) January 8, 2017
Press release:
Manassas 7th grader Riley Kotlus will travel to Richmond next month to begin a two-month experience working with the Virginia General Assembly. Kotlus was selected by House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell as one of only 38 students from throughout the Commonwealth for the highly competitive Virginia House of Delegates Page Program. The Virginia Senate also conducts a similar program in its own chamber.
“I am very excited about this opportunity,” said Kotlus. “I have always been interested in politics and government, and even though I will be doing clerical duties, I will have a front-row seat to history.”
Pages work during the day completing assigned tasks that include assisting committee clerks, distributing documents, running messages, and performing other administrative tasks.
News Updated: ‘Can VDOT improve the signage and signals to clarify turns on red …on Purcell Road at VA Route 234 to avoid confusion from drivers?’
Submitted by Daniel Foose, of Prince William County:
With recent completion of construction on Purcell Road, there are now three lanes instead of two where Purcell Road ends at VA Route 234. Two of the three are right turn lanes on Purcell.
At the signal, the leftmost right turn lane is marked with a “red light” signal indication and a sign that says “No Turn on Red from This Lane” and the rightmost right turn lane is marked with a “right red arrow” signal indication.
According to the Virginia Driver’s Manual, published by the DMV, “Virginia law prohibits right and left turns at red arrow lights” unless “signs are posted at the intersection that read ‘Right on Red Arrow After Stop’ or ‘Left on Red Arrow After Stop.’” (source: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/webdoc/pdf/dmv39c.pdf). Both signals display “right green arrow” indications.
It is rather curious, then, that VDOT has chosen to display the signals and signage in this convoluted manner, rather than placing a general sign stating “No Turn on Red” if the intention were to prohibit all turns on red.
If the intention were to, instead, allow right turns on red in the rightmost right lane, it would be better to have signage or signals that clearly indicate that one can do so. This is how most drivers appear to be treating the lane, though the “right red arrow” signal makes this illegal.
Can VDOT improve the signage and signals to clarify turns on red in the rightmost right turn lane on Purcell Road at VA Route 234 to avoid confusion from drivers?
Got a traffic question, concern, or gripe? Send it to news@potomaclocal.com and put “traffic” in the email subject line.
Updated
This is a Prince William County Department of Transportation road project, not VDOT.
Here’s a statement from the department’s director Rick Canizales:
“We are literally working on resigning the entire intersection. Right now there are no u-turns allowed on Rt 234, but that will change and signage to advise about right turns on red will be included at the same time. This will be happening within 30 days, awaiting VDOT approval and sign manufacturing.”
News ‘As of 6 p.m. Saturday, State Police have only one reported traffic fatality’
From Virginia State Police:
Virginia state Police troopers remain busy this evening as the temperatures continue to drop and roadways remain frozen. Virginians are encouraged to avoid traveling overnight and on through tomorrow morning due to the continuing and very serious threat of black ice and treacherous road conditions. Any roads that thawed earlier today due to being cleared will refreeze tonight. Stuck, disabled vehicles continue to be the greatest problem on Virginia’s highways…
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, State Police have only one reported traffic fatality. Fortunately, the majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles.
From midnight Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police have responded to 527 traffic crashes and 686 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same time period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 2,082 calls for service.
As of 6:15 p.m., troopers are still on scene of 16 traffic crashes and 23 disabled vehicles statewide.
Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)
Traffic Crashes=33
Disabled Vehicles=30
Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)
Traffic Crashes=10
Disabled Vehicles=46