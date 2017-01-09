Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

25°

Menu
More News »

News
‘A bullet was found lodged in an interior wall of a vacant apartment’

by Potomac Local on January 9, 2017 at 12:38 pm Leave a Comment
police-suv

From police: 

Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling– On January 6 at 2:00PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 1200 Potomac Vista Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property.

The property manager reported to police that a bullet was found lodged in an interior wall of a vacant apartment. Further investigation revealed that gunshots were heard in the area around 9:00PM on

December 29. Officers checked the area at the time but nothing was found. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Keeping Reading...
Crime, News, Prince William, Woodbridge Local

News
VRE will run ‘S’ trains on Inauguration Day

by Potomac Local on January 9, 2017 at 12:33 pm Leave a Comment
VRE photo #2

Submitted: 

On January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day, the Virginia Railway Express will operate on an “S Schedule,” which will offer reduced service from the normal operating schedule.  Specific train times can be found at www.vre.org under “Schedules.”  Only trains with an “S” above the train number on the schedule will operate.

VRE’s decision to reduce service was based on a number of factors, including expected rail congestion in and around Union Station due to the increase in the number of Amtrak trains, projected delays resulting from increased security across the network, and the Federal Government’s decision to make the day a holiday for federal workers within the National Capital Region.

Keeping Reading...
Manassas Local, News, Prince William, Stafford, Traffic & Transit,

Events Submit an Event

    • More Events »

    Neighborhood Notes Send a Note

    More Neighborhood Notes »

    ‘My number one legislative priority will be prohibiting drivers from having mobile phones in their hands while driving’

    by Senator Scott Surovell on January 9, 2017 at 11:35 am Leave a Comment
    surovell

    On Wednesday, January 11, the 2017 Session of the General Assembly Session will gavel in for a 45-day “short” session. I am looking forward to a very busy six weeks and would like to update you on my plans for session. I am introducing nearly 40 bills, but here are a few highlights.

    First, lagging state revenues continue to limit legislative initiatives and create funding priorities. The Virginia State Police is hemorrhaging Troopers due to lagging pay and a planned two percent raise for teachers and state employees was delayed after anticipated revenues fell short. They will be a priority this year.

    My number one legislative priority will be prohibiting drivers from having mobile phones in their hands while driving. Between January 1 and July 1 of 2016, traffic fatalities in the United States were up by 10% – for the first time in 50 years. Most experts attribute this to distracted driving. Anyone driving our roads only has to look at the vehicle next to them to realize this is a problem that requires attention. (more…)

    Keeping Reading...
    Letters, Prince William

    News
    Prince William fire crews fight two fires over weekend

    by Potomac Local on January 9, 2017 at 11:25 am Leave a Comment
    pwcdfr

    From press releases:

    On Sunday, January 8th at 9:46 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a shed located in the 11200 block of Smithfield Road in Manassas.

    Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from a detached garage. Firefighters began attacking the fire and quickly extinguished it.

    No injuries reported.

    The homeowner, whom earlier had been working on his vehicle in the garage, was not home at the time of the fire.

    (more…)

    Keeping Reading...
    News, Prince William

    ‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’

    by Sponsored Post on January 9, 2017 at 9:57 am Leave a Comment
    • Habitat for Humanity Prince William County
    • Address: 10159 Hastings Dr Manassas, Virginia
    • Phone: (703) 369-6708
    habitatcritialrepair

    Through Habitat for Humanity Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program, critical systems that impact health and safety are repaired, replaced or built for families who could not otherwise afford to accomplish these tasks. Please visit http://habitatpwc.org/programs/ to learn more!

    Keeping Reading...

    News
    ‘Day 1 of RILEYwatch on the floor of the Va. House of Delegates’

    by Potomac Local on January 9, 2017 at 6:00 am Leave a Comment

    Press release: 

    Manassas 7th grader Riley Kotlus will travel to Richmond next month to begin a two-month experience working with the Virginia General Assembly. Kotlus was selected by House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell as one of only 38 students from throughout the Commonwealth for the highly competitive Virginia House of Delegates Page Program. The Virginia Senate also conducts a similar program in its own chamber.

    “I am very excited about this opportunity,” said Kotlus. “I have always been interested in politics and government, and even though I will be doing clerical duties, I will have a front-row seat to history.”
    Pages work during the day completing assigned tasks that include assisting committee clerks, distributing documents, running messages, and performing other administrative tasks.

    (more…)

    Keeping Reading...
    News, Politics, Prince William

    News
    Updated: ‘Can VDOT improve the signage and signals to clarify turns on red …on Purcell Road at VA Route 234 to avoid confusion from drivers?’

    by Potomac Local on January 9, 2017 at 5:30 am Leave a Comment
    dumfries road traffic signal

    Submitted by Daniel Foose, of Prince William County: 

    With recent completion of construction on Purcell Road, there are now three lanes instead of two where Purcell Road ends at VA Route 234. Two of the three are right turn lanes on Purcell.

    At the signal, the leftmost right turn lane is marked with a “red light” signal indication and a sign that says “No Turn on Red from This Lane” and the rightmost right turn lane is marked with a “right red arrow” signal indication.

    According to the Virginia Driver’s Manual, published by the DMV, “Virginia law prohibits right and left turns at red arrow lights” unless signs are posted at the intersection that read ‘Right on Red Arrow After Stop’ or ‘Left on Red Arrow After Stop.’” (source: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/webdoc/pdf/dmv39c.pdf). Both signals display “right green arrow” indications.

    It is rather curious, then, that VDOT has chosen to display the signals and signage in this convoluted manner, rather than placing a general sign stating “No Turn on Red” if the intention were to prohibit all turns on red.

    If the intention were to, instead, allow right turns on red in the rightmost right lane, it would be better to have signage or signals that clearly indicate that one can do so. This is how most drivers appear to be treating the lane, though the “right red arrow” signal makes this illegal.

    Can VDOT improve the signage and signals to clarify turns on red in the rightmost right turn lane on Purcell Road at VA Route 234 to avoid confusion from drivers?

    Got a traffic question, concern, or gripe? Send it to news@potomaclocal.com and put “traffic” in the email subject line.

    Updated

    This is a Prince William County Department of Transportation road project, not VDOT.

    Here’s a statement from the department’s director Rick Canizales: 

    “We are literally working on resigning the entire intersection. Right now there are no u-turns allowed on Rt 234, but that will change and signage to advise about right turns on red will be included at the same time. This will be happening within 30 days, awaiting VDOT approval and sign manufacturing.”

    Keeping Reading...
    News, Prince William, Traffic & Transit,

    News
    ‘As of 6 p.m. Saturday, State Police have only one reported traffic fatality’

    by Potomac Local on January 7, 2017 at 7:35 pm Leave a Comment
    vsptractor

    From Virginia State Police: 

    Virginia state Police troopers remain busy this evening as the temperatures continue to drop and roadways remain frozen. Virginians are encouraged to avoid traveling overnight and on through tomorrow morning due to the continuing and very serious threat of black ice and treacherous road conditions. Any roads that thawed earlier today due to being cleared will refreeze tonight. Stuck, disabled vehicles continue to be the greatest problem on Virginia’s highways…

    As of 6 p.m. Saturday, State Police have only one reported traffic fatality. Fortunately, the majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles.

    From midnight Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police have responded to 527 traffic crashes and 686 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same time period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 2,082 calls for service.

    As of 6:15 p.m., troopers are still on scene of 16 traffic crashes and 23 disabled vehicles statewide.

    Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

    Traffic Crashes=33

    Disabled Vehicles=30

    Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

    Traffic Crashes=10

    Disabled Vehicles=46       

    Keeping Reading...
    Manassas Local, News, Prince William, Stafford, Traffic & Transit
    Next Page