VDOT’s take on the new Haymarket DDI at I-66
February 1, 2017
Manassas business owner invited to the White House
January 31, 2017
A busy day for police at the new Haymarket DDI intersection
January 30, 2017
January 30, 2017
News Come help raise funds for the Stafford Hospital Foundation
From Stafford County Public Schools:
Calling all Parents, Students, Teachers, Paraprofessionals, Bus Drivers, Administrators, Nurses, and anyone else associated with Stafford County Public Schools!
Get Ready To Challenge The Other Schools (And Central Office)! (more…)
News Carlos Castro to be presented with Leadership Vision Award
From Leadership Prince William spokesperson Kathy Bentz:
Carlos Castro, an alumnus of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2010 and a nationally recognized business leader, will receive the coveted 2017 Leadership Vision Award at the Evening of Excellence on Friday, June 16, 2017. The Leadership Vision Award is presented by Leadership Prince William and honors an individual who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park and whose leadership has had a positive impact in our community and beyond. (more…)
- Feb 3Castaways Repertory Theatre presents VANYA and SONIA and MASHA and SPIKE by Christopher Durang 8:00 PM – Dr A J Ferlazzo Bldg Auditorium
- Feb 4Craft fair- Quantico Middle School 9:00 AM – Quantico Town Hall
- Feb 4Dove's Landing Hike 10:00 AM – Dove’s Landing
- Feb 4Lunar New Year Celebration at Potomac Mills 1:00 PM – Potomac Mills
- Feb 4Montclair's First Birthday and Time Capsule Dedication 1:00 PM – Montclair Community Library
- Feb 4A Wine & Cheese Reception 6:00 PM – Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas-Prince William
- Feb 5BINGO! 2:00 PM – Elks Lodge #2355
- Feb 6Laura Ingalls Wilder Day 4:30 PM – Gainesville Library
News SpringHill Suites going up in Gainesville
There’s a new hotel going up at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville.
From developer Peterson Companies:
“Yes, this will be a hotel – SpringHill Suites. We expect the hotel to open later this summer.”
News Pet Valu stores holding national adoption event
Photo by Flickr user Mike Mozart
Submitted:
Photo by VDOT Northern Virginia
From VDOT spokeswoman Ellen Kamilakis:
I’ve loved working on this project because it has so many up sides. Safer, faster, cheaper! We knew we would have to fight the misconceptions of it being dangerous, and how people wouldn’t understand, but so far they have. Since it is not completely done (still need to open third lane, finish multi-use path, overhead signs, mast arm signals, concrete islands) it’s hard for people to conceptualize the finished product. I for one didn’t grasp that I was on temporary pavement, and when it was complete in the spring, the intersection lines would be longer and leaner that what is there now.
I have followed the news articles and read the comments (looking for misconceptions that I can address), and all we have left are people that claim, despite all of the studies, that this will somehow be a dangerous intersection. The only thing to refute that is time, so we watch and wait.
I found this to be an interesting exchange on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VaDOTNOVA/status/82552774911269274
News What to do if you’re having trouble paying your Dominion bill
Photo by Flickr user Adam Theo
Submitted:
Cold weather can bring discomfort and worry about higher winter bills, but Dominion Virginia Power is working hard to help customers stay warm this winter by providing energy education, flexible payment options, and energy assistance.
Customers can prevent higher-than-expected bills by reducing energy waste:
· Seal up air leaks around doors and windows, have your heat pump tuned up, change furnace air filters and replace incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs. More efficiency tips can be found here and links to energy efficiency rebates can be found here.
· Customers are encouraged to call 1-888-366-8280 to determine eligibility for no-cost weatherization services.
· One-on-one educational outreach is available to all customers at Dominion’s local EnergyShare demonstration events. For more information, visit our events page here.
(more…)
News ‘2 adults and their pets, 2 dogs and 1 cat, displaced by the fire’
From Prince William fire and rescue:
On Tuesday, January 31st at 2:19 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single-family home located in the 18400 block of Running Pine Court in Triangle.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire blazing from the second floor at which time they were informed two people were trapped inside the home; a second alarm was immediately requested as firefighters initiated an immediate search and rescue. Two residents were located within the structure and were assisted down a ladder to safety.
Additional searches were conducted during extinguishment of the fire but were negative.
The occupants sustained smoke inhalation and were treated on scene and released without further medical treatment.
A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross responded to assist 2 adults and their pets, 2 dogs and 1 cat, displaced by the fire. Preliminary damages are estimated at $25,000; the fire is currently under investigation] by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
News Manassas business owner invited to the White House
President Donald Trump invited small business leaders to discuss regulatory concerns and business growth this week.
From Jacqueline Krick, CEO of ECU Communications in Manassas:
President Trump invited small business owners from various parts of the country to a small business discussion focusing on the issues that affect small businesses. Many of the issues raised were similar in nature and included, access to capital, regulatory reform, and taxation. (more…)
News Suspect in November robbery apprehended in Dale City
From Prince William County Police:
Strong Armed Robbery *ARREST – On December 16, officers obtained a petition for the arrest of the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, who was involved a robbery which occurred in the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd [Dale City] on November 25. (more…)
News Two wanted in string of armed robberies
From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed commercial robberies which occurred this weekend and appear to involve the same suspects. On January 27, 2017 at approximately 9:48 p.m. (more…)