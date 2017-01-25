News Competitive Edge in Woodbridge to celebrate 1 year anniversary
Competitive Edge in Woodbridge to celebrate 1 year anniversary
January 25, 2017
Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center will celebrate its first year in business Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 1 to 4 p.m. at its facility at 14849 Persistence Drive, Featherstone Industrial Park, Woodbridge. This is a free event for all ages and open to the public. The event will include food tastings, birthday cake, chair massages, nutrition coaching and membership specials. Food trucks will be on site. Free training stations will include golf with a virtual screen, sports performance, Zumba, Vertimax assessments, a curveball machine and more.
Competitive Edge aims to develop the “complete athlete,” using performance sports training. Members enhance their athletic performance and develop a competitive edge to excel in their desired sport.
News Triangle gunman apprehended without incident
Suspect in Triangle gunfight turned himself in to police.
From Prince William County police:
Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation
*ADDITIONAL ARREST – On January 19, JaShaun Ervin MCQUEEN, the second suspect involved in a shooting which occurred in the 3600 block of Wharf Ln in Triangle on January 18, turned himself into police without incident at the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge.
Arrested on January 19:
JaShaun Ervin MCQUEEN, 19, of the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle
Charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Court Date: March 8, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
- Jan 27Book Sale 10:00 AM – Chinn Park Regional Library
- Jan 27Castaways Repertory Theatre presents VANYA and SONIA and MASHA and SPIKE by Christopher Durang 8:00 PM – Dr A J Ferlazzo Bldg Auditorium
- Jan 28Meet True Crime Author Mark O’Connell 12:00 PM – Nokesville Neighborhood Library
- Jan 28History lecture on Parson Mason Locke Weems at Pohick Episcopal Church 1:00 PM – Pohick Church
- Jan 29Bird Walks at Merrimac Farm 8:00 AM – Stone House at Merrimac Farm
- Jan 29The Five Irish Tenors: Salute to Ireland 4:00 PM – Hylton Performing Arts Center
- Jan 30SOS: Abrakadoodle presents: Birch Doodle Winter Tree Scene 10:30 AM – Potomac Community Library
- Feb 3Castaways Repertory Theatre presents VANYA and SONIA and MASHA and SPIKE by Christopher Durang 8:00 PM – Dr A J Ferlazzo Bldg Auditorium
News Stafford police chase ends in apprehension of Prince William fugitive
From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
On January 23, 2017 the U.S. Marshals Service requested the assistance of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a fugitive wanted out of Prince William County. At approximately 12:15p.m. patrol units were advised the subject, Jamaunta McQueen, was observed in a stolen vehicle which was parked in a driveway on Maple Leaf Court.
Traffic Safety Units approached the scene and began to establish a perimeter. Mr. McQueen then drove away from the residence and a felony traffic stop was attempted. The suspect did not stop for Law Enforcement and sped away as Sergeant J.J. Forman pursued.
While en route to the scene Deputy R.T. Kulbeth was alerted that Mr. McQueen was driving toward him on Greenridge Drive. He immediately set up ‘Stop Sticks’ along the roadway. This tactic successfully deflated the driver’s side front and rear tires.
The suspect continued driving along Coal Landing Road reaching speeds of approximately 70 MPH and then headed northbound on U.S. Route 1. The pursuit continued through the intersection at Garrisonville Road as the tread was breaking away from the tires.
As traffic became less congested, north of Garrisonville Road, Sergeant Forman and Deputy B.U. Demirci initiated a rolling roadblock in order to stop the vehicle. During the rolling roadblock Mr. McQueen made several attempts to ram Sheriff’s Office vehicles. Once the vehicle was stopped in the area of 3357 Jefferson Davis Highway, Deputy Demirci deployed his K-9 partner “Steele” and Mr. McQueen was then taken into custody.
Jamaunta Deshawn McQueen, age 21 of Windsor Road in Triangle, VA, was charged with Felony Eluding, Attempted Capital Murder against Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving Revoked, two counts of Running a Red Light and two counts of Running a Stop Sign.
He was served warrants from Prince William County for two counts of Felony Malicious Wounding and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held on no bond.
Traffic Route 610 traffic shift set for Wednesday night in Stafford
From Virginia Department of Transportation:
All lanes will remain open, but drivers should stay alert for a new traffic pattern on
Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) near Onville Road
On Wednesday evening, Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) traffic in Stafford County will be shifted slightly onto new pavement just west of the Onville Road intersection. (more…)
News ‘I am recommending that the Black History Month Celebration for the Town of Dumfries event for 2017 be canceled’
DUMFRIES, Va. — The Town of Dumfries annual Black History Month celebration may be canceled.
Rep. Gerry Connolly (Fairfax, Prince William), Prince William County School Board member Lillie Jessie, and Dumfries Elementary School Principal Marlene Coleman were invited to speak at the event. None have accepted the invitation to speak.
Mayor and Acting Town Manager Jerry Foreman in an email to fellow council members and town staff states he recommends canceling the event.
“I am recommending that the Black History Month Celebration for the Town of Dumfries event for 2017 be canceled,” the email states.
“Dignitaries can be notified, however, we are having a concern with committing to a guest speaker. All persons identified have previous engagements,” states the email.
“The Dumfries Chorus has a previous event and cannot commit…Entertainment appears to be a logistics lift.”
Foreman plans to discuss the event at the next Town Council meeting on February 7, 11 days before the February 18 event.
Connolly has attended the event before but has not committed to attending this year’s festival, according to his spokesman.
This is second annual town event to be canceled in the past year, following the cancellation of the annual town fall festival.
The theme of this year’s Black History Month gathering was to be “crisis in black education.” The event was going to be moved from Little Union Baptist Church, just outside town limits, to Dumfries Elementary School.
“As a member of Little Union Baptist Church, we want to thank the town for allowing them to hold the event at church for at least eight years,” said Councilmember Gwen Washington.
Town officials wanted to change the location of the event by moving it inside the town limits.
News Carly Fiorina will speak the Prince William County Republican Lincoln-Reagan Dinner
2016 Republican Presidential Candidate Carly Fiorina will speak the Prince William County Republican Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.
The $85 per ticket event will take place 7 p.m. March 4 at Heritage Hunt Country Club, at 6901 Arthur Hills Drive in Gainesville.Keeping Reading...
News Brew Republic brews commemoration for the inauguration
Submitted:
This week’s Inauguration festivities are getting their own craft beer.
Brew Republic Bierwerks (www.brewrepublic.beer), a local craft brewery located in Woodbridge, Virginia, is brewing two limited release beers exclusively for two of the official inaugural events. (more…)
News Delta’s annual MLK Oratorical contest produces winners
Submitted:
Norman Jones III, a senior at Stonewall Jackson High School took home first place in Prince William County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Contest for the third consecutive year. Jones a passionate and posed speaker has also spoken before the Department of Justice and the Prince William County School Board.
At the middle school level, first place was awarded to Abdullah Usufzai, a 7th grader at Ronald Reagan Middle School. (more…)
News Stafford County eyes redistricting overcrowded high schools
From Stafford County Public Schools:
The Stafford School Board is examining a variety of options, including redistricting, to address the increasing current and projected enrollment of students in the division.
The increasing number of students at Colonial Forge High School is of particular concern at this time. A Community Input and Information Session is scheduled on Thursday, January 26, 2017 (more…)
Traffic OId Centerville Road bridge repairs begin today
Submitted:
Rehabilitation of the Old Centreville Road bridge over Bull Run will begin Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
During construction, traffic crossing the bridge will be controlled via temporary signals.
The bridge, built in 1968, is in poor structural condition overall, with cracks and other signs of deterioration in its piers and concrete abutments.
The $4 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2017. The contractor is Martins Construction Corporation.
Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova