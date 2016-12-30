News Senator Charles J. Colgan in hospice care
Roadside makeover: Manassas businesses approved for new facade, landscaping grants
December 29, 2016
Sweeto Burrito adding two new locations in Prince William
December 29, 2016
Dumfries building official claims wrongful termination, sues mayor
December 27, 2016
Christmas visitors riding home on the rails
December 27, 2016
News School Board calls special session to discuss $21 million funding proposal by Board of Supervisors
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors and School Board are at odds over money that could help to reduce the number of crowded classrooms in the county
From Gainesville School Board member Alyson Satterwhite:
Prince William School Board Members Shawn Brann (Acting Member, Brentsville District) and Alyson Satterwhite (Gainesville District) today issued a call for a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board (PWCS) on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 to discuss the Board of Supervisors Resolution for new school construction.
On December 6, 2016, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors (BOCS) passed Resolution number 16-860, which provides PWCS with approximately $21.3 million in construction, site acquisition, or renovation funding. As part of the resolution, the School Board is also asked to change current plans for the 13th high school to a larger capacity model called the “PRICE Model” in order to accommodate an additional 500+ students into the new school.
In accordance with policy, Brann asked that a motion to discuss Res. No. 16-860 be added to the December 14, 2016 regular meeting of the PWCS School Board. That request was denied by School Board Chairman At Large Ryan Sawyers. The same request was submitted again for the January 4, 2017 meeting and once again was not added to the agenda.
Brann and Satterwhite feel that the funding from the BOCS is a significant step forward in helping the PWCS School Board to reduce overcrowding in the schools and align with the School Board priority of reducing classroom sizes. The topic of school construction for eastern PWCS elementary schools will also be discussed at this special meeting.
We asked all School Board members for their reactions to the special meeting.
Coles District member Willie Deutsch sent us this statement:
“Many of us ran for office telling the public we believed overcrowding in schools needed to be addressed. Now thanks to a proposal from the BOCS we have an opportunity to significantly address the issue on both sides of the county. For two meetings in a row, the Chairman has used his new power to keep this from being discussed and voted on. I look forward to taking action on this issue as we move forward and address a significant community need.”
News Dykstra does Dixie Bones
Former D.C. United player and Woodbridge native Andrew Dykstra stopped into Dixie Bones.
Submitted:
He had a 2 meat combo w/ ribs and pulled pork. Side of muddy spuds and collared greens. Pecan pie for dessert.
His waitress was Kiara Harris and he was joined by his trainer William Keith Moser who is a DB regular, it was Dysktra’s first visit.
The longest-serving Virginia State Senator is in hospice care tonight.
Senator Charles J. Colgan, 90, is being cared for by nurses tonight in
Aldie, Va.
From Delegate Richard Anderson:
“The Colgan family is asking for prayers. Senator Charles Colgan has been placed in Hospice. According to Mary his daughter it happen very quickly. I have posted her message under mine.
Asking for prayers for greatest man we know, our super man, our hero. At age 90 dads age is finally catching up with him and he currently in Hospice. This happened very quickly and we ask for your prayers. The Colgan Family.”
Colgan retired from the Virginia State Senate last year. Virginia State Senator Jeremy McPike was elected to replace him, and on Friday afternoon wished Colgan a full recovery.
“He’s an absolute legend. He’s one of those from the Greatest Generation, one of longest serving members of the oldest legislative bodies in America, and he’s also a WWII veteran,” said McPike.
Colgan was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in 1976. He founded and later sold Colgan Air.
On his birthday in September, officials at George Mason University dedicated a statue of Colgan at the Science and Technology Campus in Manassas. He also has a hall and theater named after him at Northern Virginia Community College’s Manassas Campus.
Charles Colgan High School in Prince William County opened this fall. It is one of the costliest high schools ever to be built in the state and is the only school with a swimming pool in the county.
News Murders double in Prince William, community scrambles for answers
News Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
From police:
*MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT – UPDATE #2: The Prince William County Police Department continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Alan Cohee, who was reported as missing and endangered by a family member on November 11. Since Mr. Cohee’s disappearance, the Prince William County Police Department, with assistance from other local and state agencies, have conducted multiple searches of the immediate area surrounding his home. On December 29, Prince William County officers, with helicopter and K-9 assistance, conducted another search around Mr. Cohee’s residence on Featherstone Rd in Woodbridge and the immediate area. Nothing of note was located. There has still been no known contact with Mr. Cohee since he was last seen on November 10. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Cohee is asked to call the non-emergency line at 703-792-6500.
News Tell us what new businesses you want to see in 2017
We’ve seen multiple of breweries open in Prince William County in 2016, and there’s more to come.
New chain retail stores like At Home moved into the old Kmart space in Dale City, and new additions like Uptown Alley and Autobahn Indoor Speedway opened at Manassas Mall. Duluth Trading Company which opened on Bulloch Drive near the Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus.
Just yesterday, we posted Sweeto Burrito is expanding in the county.
Is Prince William County ripe for chain stores, or is there room for smaller, independent shop owners to make a go of it?
So, as we hope for new things in 2017, what new businesses do you hope will open in Prince William County or Greater Manassas?
News Snow flurries possible today
Snow squall moving through northern suburbs, heading toward Beltway. pic.twitter.com/Mx1UkrCIO5
— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 30, 2016
News The most-read posts on Potomac Local in 2016
For all of you who wanted to know when 2016 will come to an end, here’s some news: 2017 begins on Sunday.
We can’t let the old year pass without our annual look back at our most-read stories on Potomac Local for 2016.
With 1.8 million page views from nearly 1 million readers, here are the most-read stories this year:
10. Seven arrested in Prince William internet sting
On June 6, members of the Prince William County Police Departments’ Special Victim’s Bureau and Intel Unit began a week a long operation targeting offenders of crimes involving children.
9. Fresh, hot, glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming to Manassas
The fascination with Krispy Kreme doughnuts continued in 2016 as a post we wrote in 2015 ranked as this year’s 9th most-read story on Potomac Local.
8. Two Woodbridge men charged in connection to ISIS
Federal authorities said two men from Woodbridge intended to go to Syria to join ISIS.
One man was arrested at Richmond International Airport. The second man was arrested in Woodbridge after he returned from driving the first suspect to the airport.
7. Grief counselors at Battlefield High School after student death
Grief counselors were sent to Battlefield High School in October after a student took his own life.
6. Manassas student tells school board she was beaten in hallway
A 7th-grade student at Metz Middle School told school officials she was beaten and bloodied in a school hallway.
5. Body found in Powells Creek under Route 1 in Woodbridge
Police found a body underneath a bridge that carries traffic on Route 1 over Powells Creek in Woodbridge.
4. Najee Mason killed in Woodbridge
On June 5, detectives from the Homicide Unit identified the suspect involved in the murder of Najee Mason which occurred in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place in Woodbridge.
3. Rookie Officer Ashley Guindon killed in domestic shooting
“It is with profound sadness that we announce that Prince William County Police Officer Ashley Guindon, one of the officers involved in this evening shooting on Lashmere Ct, has died as a result of her injuries sustained during the incident.”
2. Fatal shooting outside Dale City Food Lion
One man was shot outside a Food Lion at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Hoadly Road in late November.
1. Suspected MS13 gang members rounded up, charged in murder of Edwin Chicas
“On November 9, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Bureau, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Manassas City Police Department and the City of Manassas Park Police Department, attempted to arrest several suspects involved in the murder of Edwin Ivan Chicas which occurred in the 7500 block of Quail Run Ln in Manassas on October 29.”
MANASSAS, Va. — Manassas City is scheduled to award $77,410 in matching grants to local business who agree to improve the facades of their buildings, exterior signage, and landscaping.
Multiple businesses applied for the city’s Local Incentives Program help Grant. When the winners of the grants complete the work and then show receipts to the city’s office of economic development, the grant money will be reimbursed to the respective business.
Wellington Station shopping center managed by Rappaport Companies, one of the largest retail management centers in the region, was awarded up to $40,000 — a total of $25,000 for the facade, and $15,000 for landscape improvements.
Rappaport has up to 10 years to complete the $1 million facade improvement project. The landscape project is expected to cost $200,000, according to city documents.
Rapport spokeswoman Jarnell Bonds says her company is actively looking for new tenants for the shopping center ahead of the restoration work.
From an email:
What new tenants are being pursued the property? We are seeking a variety of uses including restaurants, medical, fitness, retail, automotive, day spa, and dry cleaners.
What facade / landscaping improvements will be completed? Concerning landscaping, we have hired LandGarden, a landscape architect, to design a complete plan for the entire shopping center. This includes the islands throughout the parking lots, including the fast food pads, the entrances, the areas around the pylon and monuments signs the green areas along Dumfries and Wellington Roads. We are painting the facade and roof as well as removing the awnings and replacing them with an EIFS detail. Roof painting is complete. Façade painting is underway. EIFS detail is about to be submitted for permit.
Here are the rules laid down by the city for grant eligibility:
— Façades proposed for improvement must be visible from the public right of way
— Property must be current with City taxes and fees
— Property may not have outstanding codes violations* (exception: FIG will be used to rectify)
— Property is identified as commercial, industrial, office, or mixed-use
— Property is an existing improvement – new construction is not eligible
The Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast located at 9311 Prescott Avenue applied for landscape improvement grant funds but was not approved for because the business is not visible from the public right of way, according to city documents.
