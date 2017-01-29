News ‘…Most likely scenario is for most locations to receive a coating to an inch of snow’
‘…Most likely scenario is for most locations to receive a coating to an inch of snow’
January 29, 2017
School overcrowding threat spooks Prince William leaders, rezoning deferred
January 27, 2017
Manassas mobile vet tech not guilty in animal cruelty case
January 27, 2017
Updated: Dumfries will hold Black History Month event
January 26, 2017
From the National Weather Service:
“The most likely scenario is for most locations to receive a coating to an inch of snow…but a thin band of 1-3” is possible where the banding precipitation does setup. Will assess the new guidance this afternoon before making a decision on headlines.
The snow should be moving out between 4 and 6 am across most areas…but temps will continue to fall below freezing. Therefore…any wet or slushy roads may freeze during the morning rush causing treacherous travel conditions.”
“THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR THE MARYLAND PORTION OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, TIDAL POTOMAC RIVER, AND ADJACENT COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA AS WELL AS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. .DAY ONE…TODAY AND TONIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS THE OUTLOOK AREA TONIGHT…”
From VDOT: (more…)Keeping Reading...
News One block from Stafford murder scene, sign solicits tips in case
An electronic variable message board sign, normally used for warning drivers of impending traffic changes or road closures, was used Friday afternoon to solicit tips in a murder case.
The Stafford sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting death of 26-year-old Jorge Melo, who was shot and killed Sunday, January 22, 2017, in the 300 block of Madison Court.
The sign, sitting about a block away near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Travis Lane, asked anyone with information to call Stafford County Crime Solvers.
The sign is one of the multiple pleas for information the sheriff’s office has made this week seeking help from the public in the murder case.Keeping Reading...
News Cabbie robbed, pistol whipped
From Prince William police:
Keeping Reading...
Armed Robbery – On January 25 at 8:33PM, officers responded to the 8200 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 60-year-old man of Alexandria, reported to police that he picked up two unknown men in Alexandria in his taxi then transported them to the above area. While the victim was driving, one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded money. At some point, the victim was hit on the head with the handgun. The suspects then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.
Suspect Descriptions:
Traffic Updated: Chatham Bridge completed
From VDOT:
One lane is closed on the Chatham Bridge (Route 3 Business) between Fredericksburg and Stafford County due to a hole that has formed in the bridge deck.
: The right eastbound travel lane is closed. All other lanes on the bridge are not affected, and remain open.
The hole is approximately 2 feet by 2 feet across. Tonight, crews are covering the hole with a steel plate, which will be sealed with an asphalt mix used in cold temperatures.
Update from VDOT at 4:45 p.m. Jan 27, 2017:
CORRECTION: This traffic alert was intended to be sent on Wednesday, Jan. 25. All repairs to the Chatham Bridge were completed by the morning of Thursday, Jan. 26. No repairs are currently underway. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Keeping Reading...
News McPike law would make tax returns mandatory to get on presidential ballot
RICHMOND, Va. – In a slap at President Donald Trump, two Democratic legislators are pushing for a state law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to get on the ballot in Virginia.
Del. Mark Levine of Alexandria and Sen. Jeremy McPike of Woodbridge filed their legislation after Trump refused to make his tax returns public during the Republican nominee’s successful presidential campaign last fall. It had been a tradition for presidential hopefuls to disclose their tax filings; candidates had done so for 40 years.
“It had been done not as required by law, but because the presidential candidates felt that the voters had a right to know,” Levine said.
Under current state law, to get on the presidential ballot in Virginia, a candidate must submit to the State Board of Elections petitions signed by at least 5,000 qualified voters, including at least 200 qualified voters from each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts. (more…)Keeping Reading...
News School overcrowding threat spooks Prince William leaders, rezoning deferred
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The verdict is still out on whether to approve construction of 45 new homes on one of the last open spaces in eastern Prince William County.
The county’s Board of Supervisors deferred a vote that is now scheduled for Feb. 14, 2017, on approving Mia’s Meadow, a planned rezoning of 19 acres of agricultural land to planned mixed residential at the intersection of Minnieville and Spriggs roads. Single family homes tightly packed on the parcel, and new homeowners and residents would join their neighbors in nearby Hope Hill Crossing, a newer development located on what used to be a farm.
Residents and members of the Board of Supervisors are concerned about the number of new public school students the development could generate for already reeling with classroom overcrowding issues. Official numbers from county staff indicate Mia’s Meadow would generate 23 new elementary, nine high school, and seven new middle school students at Montclair Elementary, Hylton High, and Saunders Middle schools, respectively.
But Supervisors, already at odds with a county School Board that has repeatedly blamed them for approving multiple developments that have to lead to overcrowded classrooms in the eastern side of the county, asked for more time to review the numbers. (more…)Keeping Reading...
News Manassas mobile vet tech not guilty in animal cruelty case
Kimberly Skinner, a mobile vet tech charged last fall by a Manassas police with cruelty to animals, was found not guilty.
Skinner had her day in Prince William General District Court Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Here’s a statement from the company police said Skinner was working for at the time she was charged, NOVA Mobile Vet:
Keeping Reading...
“NoVa Mobile Vet is pleased with the expected outcome reached in court yesterday.
While everyone at the practice is saddened by the loss of any pet, false, libelous, and defamatory statements against a practice with thousands of appreciative pet owners will not go unchallenged. It has been a frustrating few months listening to these false statements and actions in the press attributed to Ms. Kimberly Skinner and Dr. Eric Cryan after they have spent decades tirelessly working for the care and well being of animals.
Anyone interested in the full story is encouraged to read the entire court transcript.
With true crime and other serious problems to deal with, we are appalled that the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s office would choose to proceed with this case and waste such a tremendous amount of valuable resources on this matter…
NoVa Mobile Vet would like to thank their loyal, intelligent, clients who stuck with them through these false allegations. We would also like to thank the Woolley Stout and Protorae Law firms for their tireless work in the defense of our practice and its reputation.”
Sponsored Post Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
First Friday is back and it is time for the Third Annual “Souper Bowl!”
On Friday, February 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., merchants in Historic Downtown Manassas will be hosting restaurants and serving up soup. This year, 10 locations will feature soups, ranging from chili to gumbo and more.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 at any participating merchant location and will entitle attendees to unlimited soup samplings. Once you have sampled the wide assortment of soup, you’ll be asked to vote for your favorite to crown the winning restaurant “Souper Bowl Champion.”
Last year, downtown’s newest restaurant, Mariachi’s, took home the crown with their Tortilla Soup. After being open for about a month, they also took home second place with their Spinach and Chorizo soup.
February kicks off the first First Friday of 2017. Souper Bowl is a great kick off for the year and gets the community excited about what is to come for future First Fridays. Street closures for First Friday will begin in April and run through October to allow pedestrian traffic in the streets.
The event is a great way for people to get a little sample of what each restaurant has to offer. A list of participating merchants and restaurants for Souper Bowl can be found at visitmanassas.org. This event will be held rain or shine. Don’t forget to also stop by Ameriprise while on your tasting tour and sign up for a $25 membership with HMI! Memberships entitle cardholders to a discount at your favorite downtown restaurant and shops!
If you are looking for something to do on a First Friday, or any other day of the week, be sure to check out Historic Downtown Manassas – you just may find your new favorite restaurant and shops!Keeping Reading...
News ‘Silver Sparkles Family Fun Day’ in Woodbridge this year
Submitted:
Keeping Reading...
pwcMoms.com, a local resource blog for families with over 10,000 followers, will again host its popular “Silver Sparkles Family Fun Day” on Saturday, February 18th from 1pm-5pm at Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center in Woodbridge, Virginia. The event, organized by website owner Kristina Kotlus, raises money for brain cancer research, inspired by Kotlus’ own battle with the disease. “I was diagnosed with an ependymoma at 29, and going through the surgery, the radiation, and the recovery inspired me to help fight for a cure so that others won’t have to endure what I did.”
All the profits from the event are donated to the Race for Hope DC, which is held annually in May. Kotlus and her family will also run in the 5k. “We’ve participated in the Race for Hope since my diagnosis- including when I was still in treatment. I think that my mid-radiation 5k time was 72 minutes- it’s definitely improved since then,” Kotlus noted. (more…)
News African-American Photography Exhibit at Center for the Arts
Submitted:
Keeping Reading...
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC DST) will partner with the Prince William Center for the Arts to host a special reception with live music and light hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the opening of the Exposure Group’s African-American Photography Exhibit.
The exhibit opening and reception will take place Saturday, February 4, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the entire community. The Center for the Arts is located at 9419 Battle Street, Manassas.