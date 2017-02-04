News Two men charged in Melo murder
Two men charged in Melo murder
February 4, 2017 Leave a Comment
Dumfries Councilman William Murphy found dead inside home
February 3, 2017 2 comments
Dump truck loses brakes, crashes into Occoquan waterfront park
February 3, 2017 Leave a Comment
February 2, 2017 Leave a Comment
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017 Leave a Comment
Discover the area's best-kept secret when planning your wedding
Discover the area's best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017 Leave a Comment
It's SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
It's SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017 Leave a Comment
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017 Leave a Comment
Don't miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
Don't miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017 Leave a Comment
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
Smart Beginnings supports starting children off strong
January 20, 2017 Leave a Comment
News Save the Lake Arrowhead dams issue goes before Stafford Board on Tuesday
STAFFORD, Va. — Two dams in Stafford County’s Lake Arrowhead neighborhood neglected since 2003 are failing, and Big and Little Arrowhead lakes could be drained leaving a muddy pit if residents choose to do nothing.
Lake Arrowhead residents at a public meeting last fall were split on whether or not to repair the dams or let them fail. Longtime residents said the dams could go and argued they 30 years ago were excluded from participating in activities hosted by the neighborhood’s HOA that dissolved in 2003.
If the dams go, so to do the streets that run atop of the dams that connect the neighborhood.
The cost to repair the dams is estimated to be $700,000. Without an HOA, the Stafford County Government offered to loan $542,000 to residents to fix the dams. The funds would be distributed to a newly created service district, the creation of which the Stafford County Board of Supervisors will vote on at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Stafford County Government Center.
From Stafford Rock Hill District Supervisor Wendy Maurer:
The Lake Arrowhead Service District will be coming before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, February 7, at 7:00pm. It will be critical to have as many supporters there to speak in favor of the Service District. I know that the few angry neighbors will be there to speak against the effort in order to get my colleagues to vote no. I am asking you to attend and speak and bring as many supporters as you can. Everyone will have three minutes to speak during the public hearing. This is the last, and most critical, step in the process to get the dams repaired and save the lakes.
The $158,000 difference in the repair cost estimate will be funded through funds found in county coffers by Maurer that once belonged to the now-defunct Lake Arrowhead HOA.
Two men charged in Melo murder
Photos from Stafford sheriff’s office — Rubio, Torres
From the Stafford sheriff’s office:
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men charged in the shooting death of Jorge Leonardo Melo that occurred on January 22, 2017.
On February 3, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Juan Pablo Rubio, age 21, was arrested on Whitson’s Run during the execution of a search warrant that was served at the address. On February 4, 2017 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Ronald Antonio Silvestre Torres, age 23, was arrested on Eustace Road after being spotted by Stafford Detectives and Deputies who were surveilling the area.
Both men are currently charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. They are incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.
- Feb 5BINGO! 2:00 PM – Elks Lodge #2355
- Feb 6Laura Ingalls Wilder Day 4:30 PM – Gainesville Library
- Feb 7Blind Date with a Book 10:00 AM – Chinn Park Regional Library
- Feb 9A Sweet Treat for Your Sweet 7:00 PM – Central Community Library
- Feb 9Cookie Hearts at MPCC 7:00 PM – Manassas Park Community Center
- Feb 10Haymarket Gainesville Friends Book Sales 10:00 AM – Gainesville Library
- Feb 10St. Patrick's Day Pool Treasure Hunt 7:00 PM – Manassas Park Community Center
- Feb 10Castaways Repertory Theatre presents VANYA and SONIA and MASHA and SPIKE by Christopher Durang 8:00 PM – Dr A J Ferlazzo Bldg Auditorium
Cyclist safety, and tuition transparency bills passed
January 31, 2017 Leave a Comment
Bus rapid transit on Route 1 ranks low on state priority list
January 30, 2017 Leave a Comment
Surovell announces 2017 General Assembly Town Hall meetings
January 20, 2017 Leave a Comment
Surovell initiatives moving in the legislature
January 16, 2017 Leave a Comment
News ‘Willing Warriors has lots of fun volunteer opportunities at their facility in Haymarket’
Good morning Prince William – how would you like to take a 2 hour lunch and do super stuff in that time? Being a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver to deliver a noon meal to homebound seniors is just the answer! Come be part of this wonderful team of volunteers who go out 5 days a week to share a warm meal and a friendly face. Volunteers are needed on both sides of the community, either picking up at the Woodbridge Senior Center or the Manassas Senior Center. This super activity only takes 2 hours or so making it perfect for a professional who can flex out of work for these 2 hours. You pick the day of the week or month best for your schedule! Please give Melodee a call at (703) 792-4583 to learn more.
· Willing Warriors has lots of fun volunteer opportunities at their facility in Haymarket. Their big fundraiser is the Monte Carlo Night on Saturday February 18th. Come enjoy the games and evening or volunteer that evening with the activities. Come to their next All Hands On meeting on February 15th at 6:30pm to learn about their plans and upcoming events or attend the next volunteer orientation on February 22nd at 11am. Please email Kimberly at: volunteer@willingwarriors.org to register for any of these activities.
News Dumfries Councilman William Murphy found dead inside home
DUMFRIES, Va. — Dumfries Councilman William Murphy was found dead inside his home.
Police and fire and rescue crews were at the appointed leader’s home at 18256 Linton Court at 3 p.m. today processing the scene where Murphy was found. Police said no foul play appears to be involved in Murphy’s death. They worked for hours to notify next of kin, while officers fanned out knocking on neighbors’ doors asking questions.
The cause of death is not known at this time. Two men from Mountcastle Funeral Home removed Murphy’s body from the home at 3:41 p.m.
Murphy spent five years on the Dumfries Board of Zoning Appeals before being appointed to the Town Council two years ago. A seat on the council opened following the resignation of Kristen Forrester.
In recent months as Republican's formed a voting block on the Town Council, Murphy was more independent and often questioned Mayor Jerry Foreman. Most recently, Murphy voted no to changing the rules and allowing the Town Council to oversee the operations of the police department, removing the responsibility from the Town Manager.
News Four adults and 1 child, displaced by fire on Nichols Court
From Prince William fire and rescue:
On Thursday, February 2nd at 9:05 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 4100 block of Nichols Court in Dumfries. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from the front of the home. As they made entry, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen and immediately extinguished it. No injuries reported.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $20,000. A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 4 adults and 1 child, displaced by the fire. The origin and cause of the fire was a cooking fire on a kitchen stovetop and has been determined as accidental.
News Bedroom fire leaps to attic at Stafford home
Submitted:
Stafford County firefighters responded to an early morning fire in the 1400 block of Courthouse Road. First arriving units found fire visible from the second floor of the single family home at 2:33 a.m. The fire had extended into the attic from a bedroom and was extinguished within 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours conducting salvage and overhaul operations. The homeowner was assessed by EMS personnel but did not wish to be transported. The American Red Cross assisted the homeowner with accommodations for the night. Westbound Courthouse Road was shut down for a short time during operations.
Firefighters and EMS personnel from Stafford Company 2, Aquia Station 9, Shelton Shop Station 14, Berea Station 12, Mountain View Station 4, Potomac Station 10, Falmouth Station 1, Widewater Station 3, White Oak EMS Station 7, and the City of Fredericksburg responded to the alarm. The Fire Marshals Office investigated the fire and the preliminary cause was determined to be a malfunction of an electrical device in the bedroom and damage to the residence was estimated at $60,000.
News ‘Only two’ big names discussed for Potomac Shores elementary school
From Prince William County Public Schools:
Suggested names for the new “Potomac Shores” Elementary School presented to the School Board on February 1 include famous Americans, U.S. Presidents, and local educators and activists. The names were submitted online to the Office of Planning and Financial Services or offered at the School Board Naming Committee public meeting on January 30, held at Potomac High School.
The School Board is scheduled to vote on its choice at its next regular meeting on February 15. Criteria for naming of school facilities and buildings are described in Regulation 854-1.
“Potomac Shores” Elementary School is scheduled to open this fall. The school is located in the Potomac Magisterial District at 2500 River Heritage Parkway, Dumfries.
Naming committee members for “Potomac Shores” are School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers, Loree Williams (Woodbridge), and Justin Wilk (Potomac).
News New parkway elementary school site a threat to parkland, say conservationists
Photo by Flickr user Prince William Public Library
From Prince William Conservation Alliance:
Community Meeting
Tuesday, February 7, 4 to 6pm at Prince William Conservation Alliance, 2241F Tackett’s Mill Drive, Woodbridge
Planning Commission Vote
Wednesday, February 15, 7pm at McCoart Government Center, Board Chambers
Originally proposed to replace part of Chinn Parkland, this school is now slated for a site adjacent to Chinn Park, along PW Parkway between Kenwood Drive and Trowbridge Drive.
While this new site is preferable, concerns about impacts to Chinn Parkland and the surrounding community remain.
As currently proposed, damages to the adjacent parkland would be noteworthy. Despite significant impervious surfaces and highly erodible soils, no on-site retention of stormwater is planned, creating a situation that would devastate the creek.
Serious watershed impacts would extend far beyond the borders of the development site.
Traffic VDOT explains (in Tweets) why some roads got salt brine and others did not
Photo by Flickr user Virginia Department of Transportation
1) We’re getting ??s about why we began brining yest so we want to take this opp to explain our ops. We always want you to feel free to ask!
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
2) Our primary focus is safety of the public, so we always err on the side of caution. Our action thresholds may be considered low to some.
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
3) We had gotten a couple forecasts for several days of below fzng night temps & chance of precip Sun AM (which could likely freeze on rds)
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
4) We began brining main rds & then got updated forecast above our thresholds, so we stopped. So you see #brinelines on some, not all rds.
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
5) It’s not eff to brine in very low temps, so we were taking a window of opp yest to get it on the rds (instead of brining overnight).
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
6) It takes time to mobilize contract staff, etc. and we don’t ever want to get behind the 8 ball as we consider it a life-safety issue.
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
7) We very much appreciate open dialogue w/public & are happy to answer ??s. Can guarantee no nefarious strategy, just concerned at poss. 🙂
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 3, 2017
Traffic Woman, 18, struck and killed on Rippon Boulevard
Fatal Crash Investigation – On January 31 at 6:06PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Rippon Blvd near Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.