From the National Weather Service:

“The most likely scenario is for most locations to receive a coating to an inch of snow…but a thin band of 1-3” is possible where the banding precipitation does setup. Will assess the new guidance this afternoon before making a decision on headlines.

The snow should be moving out between 4 and 6 am across most areas…but temps will continue to fall below freezing. Therefore…any wet or slushy roads may freeze during the morning rush causing treacherous travel conditions.”

“THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR THE MARYLAND PORTION OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, TIDAL POTOMAC RIVER, AND ADJACENT COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA AS WELL AS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. .DAY ONE…TODAY AND TONIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS THE OUTLOOK AREA TONIGHT…”