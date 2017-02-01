Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

44°

Menu

More News

News
Carlos Castro to be presented with Leadership Vision Award

by Potomac Local on February 1, 2017 at 9:41 am Leave a Comment
Carlos Castro, owners of Todos Supermarkets in Woodbridge, has been recognized by the University of Virginia. (Submitted photo)

From Leadership Prince William spokesperson Kathy Bentz:

Carlos Castro, an alumnus of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2010 and a nationally recognized business leader, will receive the coveted 2017 Leadership Vision Award at the Evening of Excellence on Friday, June 16, 2017. The Leadership Vision Award is presented by Leadership Prince William and honors an individual who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park and whose leadership has had a positive impact in our community and beyond. (more…)

Keeping Reading...
News, Prince William, Woodbridge Local

Events Submit an Event

    • More Events »

    Neighborhood Notes Send a Note

    More Neighborhood Notes »

    News
    Pet Valu stores holding national adoption event

    by Potomac Local on February 1, 2017 at 7:00 am Leave a Comment
    petvalu

    Photo by Flickr user Mike Mozart

    Submitted: 

    On Friday, February 10 – Sunday, February 12, Pet Valu will help pet lovers find their “purrfect”match…by holding a National Adoption Weekend at each of its 300 stores across the U.S. — including the many locations in Virginia. Each store will have local animal rescues in store facilitating adoptions. 
     
    I’m hoping you can help homeless dogs and cats in your area find their forever homes by sharing this event with your readers. If interested, please see the details below. 
     
    Pet Valu’s National Adoption Weekend

    (more…)

    Keeping Reading...
    News

    Traffic
    VDOT’s take on the new Haymarket DDI at I-66

    by Potomac Local on February 1, 2017 at 6:00 am Leave a Comment
    haymarketddibw

    Photo by VDOT Northern Virginia

    From VDOT spokeswoman Ellen Kamilakis:

    I’ve loved working on this project because it has so many up sides. Safer, faster, cheaper! We knew we would have to fight the misconceptions of it being dangerous, and how people wouldn’t understand, but so far they have. Since it is not completely done (still need to open third lane, finish multi-use path, overhead signs, mast arm signals, concrete islands) it’s hard for people to conceptualize the finished product. I for one didn’t grasp that I was on temporary pavement, and when it was complete in the spring, the intersection lines would be longer and leaner that what is there now.

    I have followed the news articles and read the comments (looking for misconceptions that I can address), and all we have left are people that claim, despite all of the studies, that this will somehow be a dangerous intersection. The only thing to refute that is time, so we watch and wait.

    I found this to be an interesting exchange on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VaDOTNOVA/status/82552774911269274

    Keeping Reading...
    Gainesville, Haymarket Local, News, Prince William, Traffic & Transit,

    News
    What to do if you’re having trouble paying your Dominion bill

    by Potomac Local on January 31, 2017 at 2:28 pm Leave a Comment
    powerlines

    Photo by Flickr user Adam Theo

    Submitted: 

    Cold weather can bring discomfort and worry about higher winter bills, but Dominion Virginia Power is working hard to help customers stay warm this winter by providing energy education, flexible payment options, and energy assistance.

    Customers can prevent higher-than-expected bills by reducing energy waste:

    · Seal up air leaks around doors and windows, have your heat pump tuned up, change furnace air filters and replace incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs. More efficiency tips can be found here and links to energy efficiency rebates can be found here.
    · Customers are encouraged to call 1-888-366-8280 to determine eligibility for no-cost weatherization services.
    · One-on-one educational outreach is available to all customers at Dominion’s local EnergyShare demonstration events. For more information, visit our events page here.
    (more…)

    Keeping Reading...
    Manassas Local, News, Prince William, Stafford

    News
    ‘2 adults and their pets, 2 dogs and 1 cat, displaced by the fire’

    by Potomac Local on January 31, 2017 at 2:11 pm Leave a Comment
    083111 Dumfries fire truck

    From Prince William fire and rescue: 

    On Tuesday, January 31st at 2:19 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single-family home located in the 18400 block of Running Pine Court in Triangle.

    Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire blazing from the second floor at which time they were informed two people were trapped inside the home; a second alarm was immediately requested as firefighters initiated an immediate search and rescue. Two residents were located within the structure and were assisted down a ladder to safety.

    Additional searches were conducted during extinguishment of the fire but were negative.

    The occupants sustained smoke inhalation and were treated on scene and released without further medical treatment.

    A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross responded to assist 2 adults and their pets, 2 dogs and 1 cat, displaced by the fire. Preliminary damages are estimated at $25,000; the fire is currently under investigation] by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

    Keeping Reading...
    Dumfries Local, News, Prince William

    News
    Manassas business owner invited to the White House

    by Potomac Local on January 31, 2017 at 11:23 am Leave a Comment
    j crick

    President Donald Trump invited small business leaders to discuss regulatory concerns and business growth this week. 

    From Jacqueline Krick, CEO of ECU Communications in Manassas:

    President Trump invited small business owners from various parts of the country to a small business discussion focusing on the issues that affect small businesses. Many of the issues raised were similar in nature and included, access to capital, regulatory reform, and taxation. (more…)

    Keeping Reading...
    Business, Manassas Local, News, Politics,

    News
    Suspect in November robbery apprehended in Dale City

    by Potomac Local on January 31, 2017 at 10:59 am Leave a Comment
    122111 PWC police

    From Prince William County Police:

    Strong Armed Robbery *ARREST – On December 16, officers obtained a petition for the arrest of the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, who was involved a robbery which occurred in the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd [Dale City] on November 25. (more…)

    Keeping Reading...
    Crime, Dale City Local, News, Prince William, Woodbridge Local

    News
    Two wanted in string of armed robberies

    by Potomac Local on January 31, 2017 at 10:12 am Leave a Comment

     

    Suspects_running_Latin_Market_01302017
    Car_Driving_Latin_Market_1
    Car_Driving_Latin_Market_2

    From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

    The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed commercial robberies which occurred this weekend and appear to involve the same suspects. On January 27, 2017 at approximately 9:48 p.m. (more…)

    Keeping Reading...
    Crime, News, Stafford
    Next Page