News Roadside signs in Fauquier, Prince William profess love for ‘Michelle’
Roadside signs in Fauquier, Prince William profess love for ‘Michelle’
January 15, 2017
Virginia won’t consider widening I-95, blames Express Lanes
January 13, 2017
Body found in Cherry Hill along banks of Potomac River
January 12, 2017
‘The proposed permit addresses the closure of…the remaining coal ash ponds’
January 12, 2017
AMC Potomac Mills 18 adds ‘premium large format’ screens, Dolby sound
January 12, 2017
News King makes another run at 2nd District House of Delegates seat in Stafford, Woodbridge
6/13/17 June Primary (called if needed)
Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, May 22, 2017
Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m.
11/7/17 General Election and Special Elections
Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, October 16, 2017
Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m.
Where do I go to vote?
Roadside signs in Fauquier, Prince William profess love for 'Michelle'
Michelle, it’s clear to see that you have a big fan.
And, we think that he’s sorry.
Posted along with a two-lane thoroughfare linking Prince William and Fauquier counties on Friday, popsicle signs made of bright-colored cardboard, noted someone’s love and affection for “Michelle.”
“Michelle, you’re the only one for me.”
“I love you, Michelle.”
“I am nothing without you, Michelle.”
“I love Michelle.”
The signs sat along the right side of Bent Town Road in Fauquier County, and across the county line on Fleetwood Drive in Prince William County.
We don’t know who put them there. We don’t know who Michelle is, although we suspect that she commutes along the frequented byway around Quantico Marine Corps Base to get to Manassas, or maybe to Interstate 66.
While we don't know when the signs were erected, on Friday they still looked fresh and untouched by rain or other outside, winter elements.
- Jan 16Annual Dr. Marting Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Contest 11:00 AM – Hylton Memorial Chapel
- Jan 18Monthly Meeting of the Prince William Chapter of the Compassionate Friends 7:30 PM – Buckhall United Methodist Church
- Jan 21Crop For Scholarships 9:00 AM – Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
- Jan 21SCAPE Open Art Studio 12:00 PM – Workhouse Arts Center
- Jan 21Come to a Memory Party! 2:00 PM – Montclair Community Library
- Jan 21Aquila Theatre: Murder on the Nile 8:00 PM – Hylton Performing Arts Center
- Jan 23Mystery Publishing Demystified 2:00 PM – Potomac Community Library
- Jan 23Book Bunch 4:30 PM – Central Community Library
Occoquan VFW Inducts Woodbridge Community Veterans
January 5, 2017
Surovell, Anderson team for upcoming Prince William town hall
December 27, 2016
Toy poodle Laci missing since December 7
December 24, 2016
Keeping Prince William Beautiful: 2017 a Year to ‘Do Beautiful Things’ in Prince William
December 19, 2016
News ‘This is Prince William County’s first homicide of 2017’
From Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation *UPDATE – On January 13, the body discovered along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries underwent an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas. Based upon further examination of the victim’s body and the police investigation, detectives from the Homicide Unit are now classifying this death as a homicide. The victim was found on January 12 and appeared to have suffered trauma to his body. Preliminarily, the victim has been identified as an adult male. The victim’s identification will be released once a next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues. This is Prince William County’s first homicide of 2017.
News ‘Residents…confirmed having witnessed several gunshots on the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Ct’
From Manassas police:

Shots Fired At approximately 10 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to the area of Bruton Parish Ct. for a report of shots fired. Officers and Detectives from the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force located and secured the scene and interviewed residents, who confirmed having witnessed several gunshots on the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Ct moments prior. Several vehicles and the maintenance portion of one apartment building sustained minor damages. No victims or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
News ‘An unknown male caller reported that there was a bomb in the courthouse’
From Prince William police:

Threat to Bomb – The investigation revealed that an unknown male caller reported that there was a bomb in the courthouse. After a search of the property and surrounding area with the assistance of two police K-9 units, officers determined that the threat was not credible. During the investigation, detectives from the Intel Unit identified the caller as the accused and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Wanted: [Photo from April 2016]
Randy Leo JESSEE, 36, of No Fixed Address
Described as a white male, 6’00”, 270lbs with brown eyes and brown hair
Wanted for of threat to bomb
News Icy conditions possible Saturday
From the National Weather Service office in Sterling:
From the National Weather Service office in Sterling:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WINTRY MIX...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY. * PRECIPITATION TYPE...SNOW...SLEET...AND FREEZING RAIN. * ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATION OF UP TO 1 INCH...ALONG WITH AROUND A TRACE OF ICE. * TIMING...LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...ICY PATCHES ON ROADS AND BRIDGES WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. * WINDS...SOUTHEAST 5 MPH OR LESS. * TEMPERATURES...AROUND 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW...SLEET... AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
News Help needed with annual ‘Point in Time Count of homeless’
Good morning Prince William – Join in the fun at the Souper Bowl Bingo event on Saturday, January 28 to support the wonderful work of the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. The event is from 3-pm at the QBE building located at 14600 Washington Street in Haymarket. Bingo cards are just $1 each or I can of soup. There will be snacks and refreshments available for purchase and also lots of fun prizes. What a great way to spend a cold afternoon. Please email Alison with any questions at fundraising@haymarketfoodpantry.org.
· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to transport veterans to their doctors’ appointments and perhaps stop by the pharmacy to fill a new prescription. There is an immediate need in the Woodbridge area! It’s a great way to say thank you for their service. The second need is to present life skills to 4th-grade students who may be home alone for a short period after school. It’s a fun curriculum and certainly a fun age to work with. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 for more info.
· The Annual Joe Page Blood Drive is Saturday, January 21st at the Manassas Church of the Brethren from 9am-2pm. This is a wonderful way to remember a great young man. Please email his mom Debbie at Debd509@aol.com to schedule your appointment. The great kids with the Joe 15 Team will be on hand to continue Joe’s love of volunteering. (more…)Keeping Reading...
News ‘The school division can and has purchased land for schools with nor need for BOCS involvement’
Lillie Jessie, the Occoquan District School Board representative, penned a post for Potomac Local last week that we titled ‘Instead of giving us money,…provide land needed to build new schools.’
We lifted the words for the headline straight from Jessie’s text. And then we started wondering: Is it always up to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors (BOCS) to purchase land, or designate a site on which the Independent School Board should build a new school?
From Prince William County Public Schools spokesman Phil Kavits: (more…)
Traffic Virginia won’t consider widening I-95, blames Express Lanes
First on Potomac Local
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — When the Occoquan District Supervisor asked state officials to consider a small fix to ease a part of the region’s Interstate 95 traffic burden, she didn’t like the answer she received.
Ruth Anderson asked Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board to consider extending a fourth travel lane on Interstate 95 from the Occoquan River south to Prince William Parkway. After extending the 4th lane from Newington in Fairfax County south to the river in 2011, the Virginia Department of Transportation created a heavy bottleneck at the lane’s terminus at the busy Route 123/I-95 interchange.
Anderson stated that “at a minimum” a fourth lane extended south to the Parkway is a sensible solution as the six-lane road, and its highway interchange is better equipped than the Route 123 junction to handle more traffic. Officials in Prince William said they’ve long asked the state to widen the road to four travel lanes on the north and southbound sides through nearly the entire stretch of I-95 in Prince William County, from Occoquan to Dumfries.
Instead, the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes were built. Toll lanes in the center of the highway that regularly charge as much as $16 one way, and allows vehicles with three or more occupants to ride free. (more…)