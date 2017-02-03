Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Four adults and 1 child, displaced by fire on Nichols Court

by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 5:05 pm Leave a Comment
From Prince William fire and rescue: 

On Thursday, February 2nd at 9:05 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 4100 block of Nichols Court in Dumfries. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from the front of the home. As they made entry, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen and immediately extinguished it. No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $20,000. A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 4 adults and 1 child, displaced by the fire. The origin and cause of the fire was a cooking fire on a kitchen stovetop and has been determined as accidental. 

News
Bedroom fire leaps to attic at Stafford home

by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 3:25 pm Leave a Comment
Submitted: 

Stafford County firefighters responded to an early morning fire in the 1400 block of Courthouse Road. First arriving units found fire visible from the second floor of the single family home at 2:33 a.m. The fire had extended into the attic from a bedroom and was extinguished within 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours conducting salvage and overhaul operations. The homeowner was assessed by EMS personnel but did not wish to be transported. The American Red Cross assisted the homeowner with accommodations for the night. Westbound Courthouse Road was shut down for a short time during operations.

Firefighters and EMS personnel from Stafford Company 2, Aquia Station 9, Shelton Shop Station 14, Berea Station 12, Mountain View Station 4, Potomac Station 10, Falmouth Station 1, Widewater Station 3, White Oak EMS Station 7, and the City of Fredericksburg responded to the alarm. The Fire Marshals Office investigated the fire and the preliminary cause was determined to be a malfunction of an electrical device in the bedroom and damage to the residence was estimated at $60,000. 

    News
    ‘Only two’ big names discussed for Potomac Shores elementary school

    by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 1:39 pm 1 comment
    From Prince William County Public Schools: 

    Suggested names for the new “Potomac Shores” Elementary School presented to the School Board on February 1 include famous Americans, U.S. Presidents, and local educators and activists. The names were submitted online to the Office of Planning and Financial Services or offered at the School Board Naming Committee public meeting on January 30, held at Potomac High School.

    The School Board is scheduled to vote on its choice at its next regular meeting on February 15. Criteria for naming of school facilities and buildings are described in Regulation 854-1.

    “Potomac Shores” Elementary School is scheduled to open this fall. The school is located in the Potomac Magisterial District at 2500 River Heritage Parkway, Dumfries.

    Naming committee members for “Potomac Shores” are School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers, Loree Williams (Woodbridge), and Justin Wilk (Potomac).

    News
    New parkway elementary school site a threat to parkland, say conservationists

    by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 12:52 pm Leave a Comment
    Photo by Flickr user Prince William Public Library

    From Prince William Conservation Alliance: 

    Community Meeting
    Tuesday, February 7, 4 to 6pm at Prince William Conservation Alliance, 2241F Tackett’s Mill Drive, Woodbridge

    Planning Commission Vote
    Wednesday, February 15, 7pm at McCoart Government Center, Board Chambers

    Originally proposed to replace part of Chinn Parkland, this school is now slated for a site adjacent to Chinn Park, along PW Parkway between Kenwood Drive and Trowbridge Drive.

    While this new site is preferable, concerns about impacts to Chinn Parkland and the surrounding community remain.

    As currently proposed, damages to the adjacent parkland would be noteworthy. Despite significant impervious surfaces and highly erodible soils, no on-site retention of stormwater is planned, creating a situation that would devastate the creek.

    Serious watershed impacts would extend far beyond the borders of the development site.

    Traffic
    VDOT explains (in Tweets) why some roads got salt brine and others did not

    by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 12:21 pm Leave a Comment
    Photo by Flickr user Virginia Department of Transportation

    News
    Woman bitten, hotel room ransacked

    by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 9:44 am Leave a Comment
    From Prince William County Police:

    Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On February 1 at 4:11AM, officers responded to a hotel located in the 10600 block of Automotive Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a disorderly person.

    News
    ‘Ed Gillespie will be in Manassas tomorrow for a small business roundtable’

    by Manassas Local on February 3, 2017 at 9:26 am Leave a Comment
    Photo by Flickr user Gage Skidmore

    From Manassas Park City Councilman Preston Banks: 

    I hope everything is going well.  This is just an FYI to let you know that Ed Gillespie will be in Manassas tomorrow for a small business roundtable at 10:00 a.m. at Jirani Coffee House. It’s part of campaign for Governor.  

    https://smallbizroundtablemanassas.eventbrite.com

    News
    Off-duty deputy busts drunk driver

    by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 9:10 am Leave a Comment
    News
    Updated: 2-alarm fire at Lorton incinerator was ‘deep-seated and will take multiple days to extinguish’

    by Potomac Local on February 3, 2017 at 9:05 am 6 comments

    Photo  Tweeted by @ffxfirerescue by @mountainstwin1

    We’re working to get more on this story from Fairfax County fire and rescue officials. Here’s what we know now. 

    From Covanta

    The I-95 Energy/Resource Recovery Facility, operating as Covanta Fairfax, Inc., began commercial operation in June 1990. The facility processes more than 3,000 tons per day of municipal solid waste for a population of more than 900,000 in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Fairfax County, Virginia. The 22.9-acre facility in Lorton, VA, sells more than 80 megawatts of renewable energy – enough energy to meet the needs of over 80,000 homes. It is the first Covanta facility to have a system to recover very small particles of non-ferrous metal for recycling. 

    Update

