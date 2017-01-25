From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On January 23, 2017 the U.S. Marshals Service requested the assistance of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a fugitive wanted out of Prince William County. At approximately 12:15p.m. patrol units were advised the subject, Jamaunta McQueen, was observed in a stolen vehicle which was parked in a driveway on Maple Leaf Court.

Traffic Safety Units approached the scene and began to establish a perimeter. Mr. McQueen then drove away from the residence and a felony traffic stop was attempted. The suspect did not stop for Law Enforcement and sped away as Sergeant J.J. Forman pursued.

While en route to the scene Deputy R.T. Kulbeth was alerted that Mr. McQueen was driving toward him on Greenridge Drive. He immediately set up ‘Stop Sticks’ along the roadway. This tactic successfully deflated the driver’s side front and rear tires.

The suspect continued driving along Coal Landing Road reaching speeds of approximately 70 MPH and then headed northbound on U.S. Route 1. The pursuit continued through the intersection at Garrisonville Road as the tread was breaking away from the tires.

As traffic became less congested, north of Garrisonville Road, Sergeant Forman and Deputy B.U. Demirci initiated a rolling roadblock in order to stop the vehicle. During the rolling roadblock Mr. McQueen made several attempts to ram Sheriff’s Office vehicles. Once the vehicle was stopped in the area of 3357 Jefferson Davis Highway, Deputy Demirci deployed his K-9 partner “Steele” and Mr. McQueen was then taken into custody.

Jamaunta Deshawn McQueen, age 21 of Windsor Road in Triangle, VA, was charged with Felony Eluding, Attempted Capital Murder against Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving Revoked, two counts of Running a Red Light and two counts of Running a Stop Sign.

He was served warrants from Prince William County for two counts of Felony Malicious Wounding and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held on no bond.