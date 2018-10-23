Supporters rally before and after Wittman – Williams debate

Team Coverage

FREDERICKSBURG — People of all political views gathered at the University of Mary Washington for the First Congressional District Debate on Monday between Republican incumbent Rob Wittman and Democratic candidate Vangie Williams.

“It’s my civil duty to listen to what people have to say,” university student Darcy Spicer said. “I need to make sure I know who I am voting for. Even though I may lean in a partisan direction, I’m not just going to vote blindly.”

Before the debate, William’s supporters held a rally on the steps of Dodd Auditorium to promote the democratic candidate.

“I’m out here for Vangie because I would love to see a congresswoman for District One,” said Emily Taylor, of Fredericksburg. “I’d love to see an African American woman represent me and my interests. I don’t feel like Rob Wittman represents me or what I believe in.”

Voices filled the air as people were chanting everything from “love not hate makes America great” to “we have the power, they have the money.”

Once the doors opened, people stampeded into the auditorium to reserve seats. By the time the debate started, rows filled up from front to back.

The crowd cheered as first Williams and then Wittman took the stage. Both candidates received lots of applause and standing ovations; however, there was a larger response for Williams.

As the debate got started, moderator and political science professor Stephen Farnsworth went over the pre-agreed-upon regulations of crowd conduct.

Spectators were not supposed to cheer for the candidates while they were debating, but people from both sides got a little rowdy when they thought the candidates made good points.

For most in the crowd, the debate only helped to strengthen their support for their candidate.

“I was quite pleased with how Williams held her own,” spectator Eve Jordan said. “I’ve supported her from the beginning, but the more I see of her, the more excited I am to think about her representing us in Congress.”

Wittman supporters also left the debate with an air of confidence among them.

“I thought it was a good debate, but I hope that candidate William’s supporters aren’t as emotionally in despair this Nov. 6 as they were in 2016 when Hillary lost,” spectator Patrick Weakland said.

While different people supported different candidates, they all agreed that both candidates had very persuasive arguments.

“They had two different personalities,” veteran Bill Hayes said. “You could feel that a great many people in the room were with Williams emotionally, but there was some substance missing from some of her responses. Wittman was a bit more focused on the issues.”

While the debate may not have changed supporters’ minds, it energized the audience and helped spur excitement for the upcoming election on Nov. 6.