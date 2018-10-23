Letgo app transaction goes wrong, robbery investigation underway

STAFFORD — (Press Release) Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect in an online exchange gone wrong in the 200 block of Independence Drive.

On Saturday, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office searching for the suspect behind robbery involving the social media app, Letgo. The victim told deputies he had arranged the sale of his headphones to a stranger through the Letgo app.

When he pulled up to the residence where they arranged to complete the sale, the lights were off and the blinds were closed. The buyer, who identified himself as Thomas Moore, met him outside.

The buyer extended his hand holding the money for the purchase of the headphones, and then he abruptly snatched the headphones out of the victim’s hands and withdrew the money. The victim and his brother chased the buyer down the road and eventually caught up to him and pushed him to the ground, causing the buyer to drop the headphones.

The buyer then fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

In other crime news today, a woman who was behind the wheel of her car was pelted with rocks outside a North Stafford Walmart.

At 7:42 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, the victim told deputies she was cut off in the Walmart parking lot by another vehicle, prompting her to throw her hands up in the air and ask the other driver what she was doing.

The other driver then followed her out of the parking lot and threw a handful of small objects, such as rocks or change, at her vehicle, which caused dents and scratches.

The investigation is ongoing.