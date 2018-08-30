Menu
Woodbridge
91°
Fair
Feels like: 99°F
Wind: 3mph ENE
Humidity: 51%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 3
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Man, 24, shot dead in Manassas
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 303 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Copters to cars: Micron’s $3 billion expansion makes Manassas a leader in autonomous vehicles

Subscriber Content
Uriah Kiser
Uriah Kiser
August 30, 2018 / 6:05 am / Leave a Comment
Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish II presents Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra with framed photo of the Micron facility in the city.

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Business,

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.