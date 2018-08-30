Menu
Man, 24, shot dead in Manassas
Man, 24, shot dead in Manassas

News
Potomac Local
August 30, 2018 / 11:16 am / Leave a Comment

From Manassas police: 

Homicide

On August 30, 2018 at approximately 2:03 a.m., officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Massie St for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed apparent bullet holes in the front door of a residence at this location. Officers made entry into the residence and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as Reynaldo Eliazar ARAUJO, a 24 year-old resident of Manassas.

Detectives believe this incident is not random. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703- 257-8000 or Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

