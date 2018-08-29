Manassas student to participate in cooperative education program, work at Eaton Aerospace

We received this release about Manassas student Ryan Tracy:

University of Alabama student Ryan Tracy of manassas (sic), VA (20112), will participate in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for fall 2018.

Tracy will be working at Eaton Aerospace in Jackson, MS.

In the Cooperative Education Program, more than 250 students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment.

This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student, experience that enhances the students’ employment prospects after graduation.

While in school, students carry regular course schedules.

While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work.

At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience.

Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education.

UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

