Shots ring out during evening commute near Quantico

Updated 9:30 p.m.

One man is behind bars after an apparent road rage incident.

It started when one driver was speeding and then began tailgating another driver in the area of Corporate Drive in North Stafford, at the Quantico Corporate Center.

The two drivers continue to tangle with each other until they became side by side while traveling on Route 1 south. One of them pulled out a gun a fired three rounds into the other car at 5:52 p.m., said Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

No one was hurt, but the bullets shattered nearly every side window in the victim’s car.

The two men then pulled to the side of the road and flagged down a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy who was already in the area, said Vicinanzo.

Both men told the deputy what happened. Additional deputies were called to the scene.

The man who police said fired the shots was arrested. The suspect told police that the victim pointed something that looked like a gun at him, however, investigators did not find a weapon on the victim or in his car, added Vicinanzo.

Oscar Martinez is charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at a moving vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, said Vicinanzo.

Vicinanzo did not have the suspect’s age or the name of the town in which he lives.

Original post 8:58 p.m.

NORTH STAFFORD — The driver of a black Mercedes Benz was shot at while traveling on Route 1 at Quantico.

Shots rang out about 6 p.m. Tuesday when sheriff’s deputies were called to an area of Route 1 in North Stafford, just outside the Potomac Hills fire station.

Witnesses said two cars —a silver sedan and the black Mercedes were traveling on Route 1 south. The silver sedan was behind the Mercedes, and both were driving slowly in the left lane, near the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico in Prince William County.

A woman on her way home from work said she passed the two cars on the right. She saw the vehicles again, now in Stafford County near the fire station.

“The driver of the Mercedes said he had been shot and for me to call 911,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

It’s unclear if any of the bullets that struck the car hit the driver. All of the side windows on the car had been shattered by what appeared to have been gunfire.

The Stafford sheriff’s office has yet to respond for a request for comment on the story.

Shortly after the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene, they told dispatchers that the fire and rescue crews that had been dispatched to the scene were not needed.

Both cars witnesses said were involved in the shooting remained on the scene. Authorities never closed Route 1 during the investigation.