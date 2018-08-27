Actress Alyssa Milano in Woodbridge urges Virginia legislators to approve women’s rights amendment
Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community
Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.
—or—
Try us FREE for 14 days!
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Manassas Local, Stafford, Woodbridge Local, Politics, Prince William
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.