PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — It was a crime that shocked the region.

A security guard at one of the busiest shopping malls in Virginia stabbed and killed on the job.

The accused is a shoplifter, Jamel Kingsbury, 36, of Fort Washington, Md. Police said he was inside the Burlington Coat Factory at Potomac Mills mall on the afternoon of March 4, 2017, and was shoplifting. That’s when a 44-year-old security guard Larry Donnell Drumogle, of Rappahannock Academy, Va., tried to stop him.

Police said Drumogle chased Kingsbury outside the store. A struggled ensued, and Kingsbury pulled out a knife and stabbed to death Drumogle.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police later found Kingsbury and arrested him. His trial competency hearing needed to determine if the defendant is mentally fit to stand trial begins Monday, August 27 at 1:30 p.m. in the Prince William County Courthouse, according to Prince William County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Lowery.

It’s the trail latest hearing in a string of competency hearings over the past year. According to court records, Kingsburg was arraigned on March 15, 2017, while a preliminary hearing was held in May of that year.

Since then, the trial has been continued seven times, with the most recent continuance happening back in May.

*This story has been corrected.