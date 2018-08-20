Team USA Member, USAT Junior Elite Triathlete: Meet Sade’ Smith

We received this press release regarding triathlete and multisport athlete Sade Smith:

Being a triathlete and multisport athlete in high school is not easy due to the volume of hours of training outside of high school and the extensive travel to compete in triathlons and duathlons around the country and international. Competing in triathlons since the age of eight years old, Sade’ competes nationally as a USAT Junior Elite Triathlete and a Team USA Duathlete. In June 2017, Sade’ qualified to be a member of Team USA to represent the USA at the 2018 International Triathlon Union World Duathlon Championship in Odense, Denmark. On July 8, 2018, Sade’ competed in her first international race at the 2018 Fyn ITU Multisport World Championship and finished 9th in the world among the age group 16-19 females. As a member of Team USA, Sade will represent the USA again at the 2019 ITU World Championship again in Pontevedra, Spain in April 2019.

Sade’ is a 16 year old, rising Junior at Battlefield High School. Sade’ is a varsity letter holder in both cross country and swim and she is the recent USA Cycling Mid Atlantic Cyclocross Champion. Presently, Sade’ is ranked No. 1 in the country by USAT for duathlon for age group 16-17 females with All American Honors. As an emerging NCAA sport, Sade’ seeks to race at the collegiate level furthering her passion as a triathlete. Sade’ is a member of the Endorphin Fitness High Performance Team coached and Occoquan Swim Club.