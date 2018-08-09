Pedestrian killed in Woodbridge road rage incident identified

WOODBRIDGE — Police said a road rage incident led to the death of a man who got out of his truck on Prince William Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

From police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 8 at 3:58PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of the Prince William Pkwy and Minnieville Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a pedestrian involved crash.

The investigation revealed that the drivers of a 2010 Mitsubishi Galant sedan and a 1995 Ford F-Super Duty truck were traveling northbound on the Prince William Pkwy when a road rage incident occurred. Both vehicles continued to the above area where they stopped due to traffic.

As the vehicles were stopped, the driver of the pickup truck, herein referred to as a pedestrian, exited the vehicle and began to approach the Galant. At that point, the driver of the Galant maneuvered into the left lanes. In the process, the pedestrian and a 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan were struck.

As a result at that collision, the pedestrian was caught between both the sedan and the minivan. Investigators are still determining which vehicle struck the pedestrian. The driver of the Galant stopped in the immediate area of the crash and contacted police.

The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Due to the nature of the death, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Crash Investigation Unit. No other injuries were reported.

Speed, alcohol, and drug use are not factors in the collision. At this time, no charges have been placed. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The pedestrian [driver from the 1995 Ford F-Super Duty] was identified as Larry Dean WALKER, 53, of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2010 Mitsubishi Galant was identified as a 34-year-old man of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2012 Honda Odyssey [uninvolved in the initial road rage incident] was identified as a 68-year-old woman of Woodbridge