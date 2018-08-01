Catharpin Road to close for storm water pipe replacement
Catharpin Road between the northern Executive Drive intersection and Route 234 (Sudley Road) will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 for stormwater pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Residents within the closure area and emergency vehicles will have access to the closed portion of Catharpin Road; however, they will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.
Traffic will be detoured via Route 234, Pageland Lane, Route 29 and Heathcote Boulevard back to Catharpin Road.
