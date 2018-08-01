From an email:

Eddie Campell of Manassas, VA (20110) was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Campell is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Teagan Nurnberger, of Stafford, Deaf/Hard of Hearing/El, The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2018 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average.

Stevenson University congratulates Darian Hileman of Bristow, Va. for being named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 Semester. Stevenson University student Darian Hileman is honored for being named to the Spring 2018 Semester Dean’s List. Students who earn the Dean’s List honor must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of a 3.50 or better.

Congratulations to Calvin Michie, of Dumfries, for graduating from Stevenson University on May 17, 2018. We wish Calvin the best of luck in the future!

