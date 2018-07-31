Winning Mega Millions ticket sold near Manassas, $10,000 unclaimed

From an email:

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the July 24 Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, there was no shortage of winners in the Commonwealth. More than 91,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes, including five tickets that each won $10,000.

In the 11 weeks leading up to [July 24’s] drawing, during which the jackpot gradually grew to $543 million, the sale of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $11.6 million in profits. By law, all of those profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Just two weeks ago, the Virginia Lottery announced it turned over to the Commonwealth more than $600 million in Fiscal Year 2018 for education.

The five Virginia tickets that each won $10,000 in the July 24 drawing did so by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. Those tickets were bought at:

Subtrack Food Mart, 5369 East Princess Anne Road, Norfolk

Kroger, 9480 West Broad Street, Richmond

Cismont Market & Deli, 5412 Louisa Road, Keswick

7-Eleven, 11171 Balls Ford Road, Manassas

7-Eleven, 9500 West Broad Street, Richmond

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11. Drawings are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and streamed live at www.valottery.com.