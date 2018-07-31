Sinkhole and slope failure: An unusually rainy season for VDOT

A sinkhole measuring 18 feet deep and 25 feet wide has crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation working overtime.

The hole formed last week in North Stafford after heavy rains in the area, and subsequently forced the transportation agency to close a portion of Eustace Road between Northhampton Boulevard and Legal Court.

With all of the rain we’ve seen this summer, VDOT tells us it’s been a uniquely challenging, an unusual season. The agency is working on two major repair projects in Stafford County following heavy rains — a sinkhole, and a slope failure on Bells Hill Road.

We talk about all of it in this edition of the Potomac Local Live Podcast.