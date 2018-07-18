Summer storm leads to crashes, downed wires

OCCOQUAN — Tanyard Hill Road maybe a shortcut into Occoquan, but the steep hill is no picnic after a summer rain.

The driver of a Lexus SUV found that out about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and spun out into an embankment. The driver appears to have been traveling up the hill, leaving the small town.

A summer storm that rolled in about an hour earlier had just passed.

Police were called to the scene. And so was the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup.

The pickup driver attached a chain to his tow hitch and the other side of the chain to the SUV. He got in the truck and stepped on the gas.

His tires spun once, but he was able to pull the SUV from the embankment.

“I put it in four-wheel drive,” the driver told a police officer on the scene.

No one was injured. The driver of the SUV drove his car back down the hill into Occoquan.

Police and rescue crews spent much of the afternoon cleaning up the damage left behind by the storm, to include downed wires on Horner Road in Woodbridge.