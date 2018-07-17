Wanted felon captured at Woodbridge supermarket

WOODBRIDGE — Police captured a man wanted for armed robbery.

Officers tracked the suspect to J&J International Market at 16593 River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 3 p.m.

Police evacuated the store and sent in K-9 units to find the suspect. He was reported to be inside the store, however, it’s unclear where the suspect was found.

Prince William police spokesman Nathan Probus says the suspect was taken into custody without incident. He did not release the suspect’s name.

Before the arrest, police did a door-to-door search of businesses next to J&J Market in the River Oaks shopping center searching or their man. He was said to be wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a backpack.

Police dispatched K-9 units to the rear of the store to search for the suspect. Police also searched the nearby Chesapeake Apartments.

Virginia State Police troopers and officers from the Dumfries Town Police Department assisted in the search.

Probus told us more information about the suspect will be released on Wednesday, July 28.