Menu
Woodbridge
78°
Sunny
Feels like: 78°F
Wind: 4mph NE
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 5
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 272 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

One arrested in Knollwood Court shooting

News
Potomac Local
July 11, 2018 / 10:45 pm / Leave a Comment

One man is under arrest charged in connection to a shooting on Knollwood Court in Stafford County on June 25. 

From Stafford sheriff’s office: 

Lea

Following a search warrant executed this morning in the City of Fredericksburg, Karsten Jermaine Lea, 24, of Stafford was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Stafford County including burglary while armed, conspiracy, and extortion. He is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not released the condition of the victim. We’ll post more as we have it.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Crime

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.