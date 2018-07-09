Interactive map Prince William County Service Authority projects

From a press release:

The Prince William County Service Authority has launched a new page on its website that features an interactive map of projects listed in its Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

The map can be found under the What We Do tab at Current and Future CIP Construction Projects link. All projects either in design or under construction can be found under a corresponding icon on the CIP application. Featured as an engineering compass (design) or a shovel (construction), each icon links directly to a data sheet with basic project details as well as anticipated cost per fiscal year.

Capital projects at the H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility are represented by a clarifier icon, which looks like an above-ground swimming pool. Below the map on the same page are links to projects with customer involvement. These links take website visitors to separate pages with more detailed information, including links to upcoming and previous public information meetings.

The CIP is a five-year planning document that identifies future projects that will enhance or expand the Service Authority’s water and sewer infrastructure. The timelines and cost of these projects are subject to change at the discretion of the General Manager.

If customers have questions about individual projects, contact information is listed with each project displayed in the CIP app.