Financial elder abuse costs families $36 billion annually
Elder fraud or senior scams impact thousands of seniors and their families each year. Various studies show the cost of financial elder abuse and exploitation to range anywhere from $3 billion to $36 billion annually.
The numbers are hard to pinpoint because, sadly, many seniors don’t report the abuse. They’re embarrassed they’ve fallen for a scam or don’t want their family to think they can’t manage their personal affairs.
Protect Seniors Online, a public education program created by Home Instead Senior Care gives professionals and caregivers the tools needed to keep seniors safe.
Protecting seniors from fraud is an “always-on” job for anyone who plays a part in caring for a senior. This 5-part video series: Protect Seniors from Fraud reviews the senior scams and how you can help shield a senior from these cons.Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.