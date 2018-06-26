Officer shot in leg after his pistol discharges inside courthouse

STAFFORD — A jail officer is recovering after he shot himself in the leg.

It happened about 3 p.m. in the basement of the Stafford County Courthouse. Authorities were called to help an unidentified Rappahannock Regional Jail Officer who was suffering a gunshot wound.

The officer was in the process of removing a pistol from a box and placing it in his holster. While doing so, the gun discharged shooting the officer in the leg, said Stafford County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

The officer was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound where he remains in good condition, she added.

Vicinanzo described the portion of the courthouse where the shooting happened as a “secure area” that is off-limits to the public.

No one else was injured.

The accidental shooting comes one day after two people were shot in Stafford County. One of the victims who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds was flown to a local hospital, and a second walked into Stafford Hospital suffering at least one gunshot wound to the back.

Vicinanzo said both men remain hospitalized, but it’s still unclear if the two men were shot in the same incident.

The victim who suffered multiple gunshots was shot at 303 Knollwood Court, just off Highpointe Boulevard behind the North Stafford Walmart.