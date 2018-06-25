Male shot multiple times in North Stafford neighborhood

NORTH STAFFORD — One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a Stafford County home.

Sheriff’s deputies were called a townhome at 303 Knollwood Court off Highpointe Boulevard at 5 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find “young black male” shot multiple times, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo. The victims as flown to an area hospital where his condition remains unknown tonight.

Vicinanzo didn’t know the age of the victim. Detectives combed the neighborhood following the shooting talking with neighbors. Neighbors gathered stood outside their homes on Knollwood Court following the incident and watched investigators go door to door.

Shortly after deputies found the first victim, another man walked into Stafford Hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the back, said Vicinanzo. It’s unclear if the second victim’s case is related to the shooting on Knollwood Court, she added.