From a press release:

The Fringe Benefits Band is launching its new Rock and Ride program starting July 2018 at Uptown Alley – Manassas, the bowling alley/restaurant/entertainment venue located in the Manassas Mall. Designed to support public safety, local businesses and the community, the Rock and Ride program encourages anyone coming to the show to take paid transportation and receive an incentive from the venue to do so.

Uptown Alley will offer a $10 food credit to patrons who use Uber, Lyft, taxi or any paid transportation to get to a Fringe Benefits show. Paid transportation used must be easily verified through an official receipt. One food credit will be given per proof of paid ride. The program is exclusive to The Fringe Benefits’ next three shows at Uptown Alley, the first of which will be held July 14.

Bruce Moore, Guitar and Guitar Synth player for the popular local band, also serves as the band’s manager.

“Uptown Alley, under A.J. Laban’s management, has shown great commitment to our community. He has worked with several non-profits and generously helped The Fringe Benefits raise money for Comfort Cases earlier this year, so I knew he would like the public safety aspect of The Fringe Benefits Rock and Ride program.”

Laban, who is the General Manager of Uptown Alley – Manassas, said, “I have worked with Bruce and Fringe Benefits on multiple, philanthropic initiatives over the past year and am very proud to partner again on this most important initiative. We have been all about safety here at Uptown, ensuring we provide a safe and fun environment. This initiative takes it to another level. We are a venue who wants everyone in our community know that we are more than just great food, quality entertainment and providing outstanding experiences. Our heart is entertainment, but our soul is the communities that surround us.”

Moore would like to see the program become national.

“Our Rock and Ride program is a simple idea, yet benefits our audience, our venue and the general public. Everyone wins,” Moore said, encouraging the public to come early, enjoy dinner, drinks, music and dancing and arrive home safely.

Moore said the program has additional benefits, such as preventing parking lot overflow and gridlock, reducing the venue’s liability and saving patrons money. “There’s no up-front cost to the bar, and it’s scalable,” said Moore. “There is no place I’d rather launch it than Uptown Alley.”

For more information, contact The Fringe Benefits Band through their website or email Bruce@TheFringeBenefitsBand.com.