A series of zesty days coming to Occoquan in July

Escape the heat and enjoy a lemon zesty day in Occoquan. Explore this historic waterfront town and soak up the flavor of the day enjoying free tasty lemon treats and sipping lemonade.

Discover our independent small businesses, services and cafes. Shop for ongoing specials, bargains and unique finds in our boutiques. Some specials only available during this event.

Savor a meal, waterside or in a cozy courtyard at one of our restaurants. Stop in at the Tourist Information Center for business information and things to do. Don’t miss the Mill House Museum for local history about our 1700’s town.

Follow the yellow balloons for participating businesses from 10am-5pm each day.