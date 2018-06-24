A series of zesty days coming to Occoquan in July
From an email:
Escape the heat and enjoy a lemon zesty day in Occoquan. Explore this historic waterfront town and soak up the flavor of the day enjoying free tasty lemon treats and sipping lemonade.
Discover our independent small businesses, services and cafes. Shop for ongoing specials, bargains and unique finds in our boutiques. Some specials only available during this event.
Savor a meal, waterside or in a cozy courtyard at one of our restaurants. Stop in at the Tourist Information Center for business information and things to do. Don’t miss the Mill House Museum for local history about our 1700’s town.
Follow the yellow balloons for participating businesses from 10am-5pm each day.
Sponsored by The Occoquan Merchants’ Guild
6th Annual Occoquan Lemonade Stroll
Townwide Event
July 20th & 21st 2018, 10am – 5pm each day
Participating businesses each serving Free lemon treats
Historic Town just 30 minutes south of DC, I-95 exit 160
Free Parking
100% Independent Small Businesses & Restaurants (no chains)
