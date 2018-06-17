A portion of Telegraph Road will close for 45 days

NORTH STAFFORD — A portion of Telegraph Road in Stafford will close to traffic for 45 days beginning July 9.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews will install a new drainage pipe near on the portion of the road between Route 1 and the bridge over Interstate 95.

More in an email:

During construction, local residents will experience one-way traffic in the work zone, controlled by a temporary traffic signal so that access to and from your homes can be maintained at all times.

Through traffic on Telegraph Road will be directed to take Route 1 to Russell Road (approximately six miles). Signs will be posted along the detour route to guide motorists around the work zone.

Crews will be working within the work zone Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. In limited cases, hours may be extended until 7 p.m.

Telegraph Road will be closed to through traffic between Route 1 and the new Telegraph Road bridge over I-95.

Through traffic will not be able to access Telegraph Road from Route 1 in the Boswell’s Corner area.

During construction access to the homes that are located off of Telegraph Road, Minor Drive, Old Mt. Road, and the townhome community off of Old Perry Drive will be maintained. A temporary signal will be in place on Telegraph Road at the work zone to guide local residents through the work zone one lane at a time.

Signs will be posted along Route 1 and on the other side of Telegraph Road near Quantico directing motorists to use Route 1 to Russell Road as a detour.