Officer loses mirror, Manassas man pepper sprayed

From Prince William police:

?Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) – On June 8 at 10:10PM, an officer working an off-duty detail was parked in front of the Ashland Conservancy HOA clubhouse located at 5550 Fincastle Dr in Manassas (20112) when he was approached by a vehicle. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse and struck the officer with the driver’s side mirror and front fender before fleeing the parking lot. The driver ignored the officer’s emergency equipment, including lights and siren, and continued until he pulled into a residential driveway a short distance away. When the officer attempted to take the accused into custody, he resisted. The officer deployed pepper spray and eventually took the accused into custody without further incident. Minor injuries were reported by the accused.

Arrested on June 8:

Shawn Lyle PRICHARD, 44, of 15535 Boar Run Ct in Manassas

Charged with assault & battery on LEO, hit & run, eluding police, and obstruction of justice

Court Date: July 25, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond