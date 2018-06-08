OmniRide to go ESP for Capitals victory parade on Tuesday

From an email:

A Victory Parade to celebrate the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals will be held on Tuesday, June 12 in Washington, D.C. starting at 11 a.m.

Due to the anticipated crowds and many street closures, the Emergency Service Plan (ESP) will be in effect ALL DAY on OmniRide express buses for the AM and PM commute.

When the ESP is in effect, some OmniRide express routes do not operate and other routes take passengers only to/from Metro Stations.

Because this is an event that’s known about in advance, OmniRide express passengers will pay Metro Direct fare of $3.45 per trip with a SmarTrip card.

Buses on local routes and on routes that regularly serve the Metro stations will operate on June 12 as scheduled and standard fares will be charged.