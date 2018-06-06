Suspect in Round Elementary gun threat eludes police  

MANASSAS — Police have yet to locate a man who they suspect called 911 and told authorities he was near George C. Round Elementary School, armed with a gun.

That 911 call about 1 p.m. Tuesday sparked a system-wide lockdown of all Manassas City Public Schools as police swarmed the area outside Round Elementary. No gunman was ever seen. Police pinged the cell phone used to call 911 to a location near Round Elementary, however, the cell phone has also not been found.

No one was injured.

There is a stepped-up police presence at all city schools today as a precaution, said city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

The lockdown was lifted late Tuesday afternoon and all students had been taken home by 7 p.m., Prince told us today.

Police suspect that the man who claimed to be armed outside the elementary schools is the suspect they’re looking for, said Prince.

While it’s not the city’s school division’s police to lockdown all schools when there is a threat of a gunman at one campus, officials did so on Tuesday due to the “unknown” circumstances surrounding the situation, added Prince.

City police today continue their search for a suspect in the case.