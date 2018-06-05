From a police report:

?Destruction of School Property – On the morning of May 29, a School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified concerning some vandalism to the stadium complex at Battlefield High School located at 15000 Graduation Dr in Haymarket (20169).

The investigation revealed that sometime between the evening of May 28 and the morning of May 29, obscene images and profanity were spray-painted onto the field and track as well as the visitors’ bleachers. An animal carcass, which appeared to be “roadkill”, was also dismembered and scattered throughout the premises.

On June 4, the SRO received an anonymous tip concerning the identities of the suspects involved. Upon further investigation, the SRO with the assistance of detectives with the Property Crimes Bureau identified all of the suspects involved as Battlefield High School students. Following the investigation, the SRO obtained arrest warrants for all four students who eventually turned themselves in to police later that evening without incident.

Arrested on June 4:

Jordan Ryan PUMPHREY, 18, of 6868 Jockey Club Ln in Haymarket

Ramon Eduardo ROMERO SERPAS, 18, of 3467 Castle Hill Dr in Woodbridge

Bryant Keith SCHAIBLE, 18, of 15000 Largo Vista Dr in Haymarket

All three were charged with destruction of property and conspiracy to commit a felony

Jared Nicholas YUSKO, 19, of 14303 Broughton Pl in Gainesville

Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

Court Date: August 21, 2018 | Bond: All were held on $2,000 secured bonds