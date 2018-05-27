Tiny House Festival coming to Prince William County Fairgrounds

From an email:

The organizers of the World’s three largest tiny house events on record are bringing tiny houses to the DMV!

DC/Virginia Tiny House Festival, Father’s Day, Weekend, June 15-17, 2018, Prince William County Fairgrounds, Manassas, Virginia

Tiny houses, vintage campers, tear drops, school bus conversations, gypsy wagons, and other styles of tiny structures will available to view and tour. Also, returning will be television celebrities, national and world recognized leaders from the tiny house community, FREE Friday night concert & fire performers, movie showings, workshops & presentations, FREE Family Session (Friday, 9AM-2PM), a FREE for EVERYONE Session (Friday, 5PM-8PM), and multiple bands & day-time entertainment (Saturday-Sunday), workshops, and MORE!

The DC/Virginia Tiny House Festival is another of the Untied Tiny House Association’s for-charity events, which will raise MANY THOUSANDS of dollars for over 20 charities and great causes… plus, retired, active and discharged military, law enforcement, and fire fighters have FREE admission all weekend.