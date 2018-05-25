Now that school is almost out of session, it is time to start making plans for you and your family this summer. Many families have plans to travel, but for those of us staying in good old Virginia this summer, we must find good ways of making our summer a fun one. While Northern Virginia has plenty of attractions to visit, sometimes going out to a local park is an easier, more relaxing way to spend some nice summer days. Warm weather is finally here, and it brings with it the grand opening of the Signal Bay Waterpark!

This Memorial Day weekend, we will be welcoming guests in for an entire weekend of fun in the sun.

During springtime, we here at Parks and Recreation have been working hard to make sure the waterpark was ready for our grand opening. Even now, just as the grand opening rapidly approaches, we are still finalizing the small details. The entire waterpark has been deep-cleaned, painted, and has a brand-new feel to it. Don’t take our word for it though, feel free to see for yourself!

The Signal Bay Waterpark is a 27,000 sqft facility within Signal Hill Park, and it features a zero depth entry leisure pool with water cannons, slides, and a lazy river. It comes equipped with tables and a shaded structure to allow our guests to bring in some snacks while enjoying a nice day out with friends and family. Showers are also available for convenience.

The waterpark opens on Memorial Day weekend and will be open every weekend until Manassas Park City Schools are out for the summer. Once schools are closed for summer vacation, the waterpark will be open daily.

Also, Signal Bay Waterpark features birthday party packages for kids. All packages include food, drink, and all day access to guests. It certainly helps busy parents relieve some stress! All you have to do is reserve your date, which can be done at Signal Bay Waterpark or at the Manassas Park Community Center, and we will handle the rest!

So now that summer is here, why not take a well-deserved break and join us on Memorial Day Weekend? We hope to see you there!

The Manassas Park Community Center is located at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park, VA. Managed by the City of Manassas Park Department of Parks and Recreation, the facility offers group exercise classes, basketball courts, a swimming pool, wellness areas, and recreational programs. For more information, visit us at ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com or call at 703-335-8872.