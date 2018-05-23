Prince William’s selfless volunteers recognized at Ben Lomond site
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Those who serve the community were recognized on Sunday.
Volunteer Prince William held its annual community-wide Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Ben Lomond Historic Site just outside Manassas, at 10321 Sudley Manor Drive. The event drew more than 200 volunteers from across Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park who were all recognized for their service to various organizations.
Retired Air Force Colonel and former Virginia Delegate Richard Anderson served as the keynote speaker during the event and encouraged volunteers to continue contributing to their community through service.
Attendees feasted on hamburgers, hot dogs, velvet sheet cake, and cookies.
Here are the awardees:
Prince William CountyDepartment of Public Works – Six Weeks to Make a Difference
- Burrows Family
- Carrasco Family
- Park Family
- Salahuddin Family
Prince William County Department of Public Works – The Green Community Awards
- Cindy Smith
- Citizen Water Quality Monitoring & Awareness Program
- PWC Service Authority Water Academy
- Prince William Recycles Day
Girl Scout Troop 6229
- Fatema Anis (Troop Leader)
- Humaira
- Mariam
- Mashal
- Eman
- Sheza
- Mahnoor
- Amina
- Maria
CTS (Action in the Community Through Service)
Sexual Assault Services
- Waldinda Belt
- Mysti Scott
Greater Prince William Medical Reserve Corps
- Jennifer Castellon
- Sonya Cooper
- Mai Elshazly
- Shonda Godfrey
- Dr. Shuyan Huang
- Donna Leahy
- Nghi Lu-Tran
- Judy Merring
- Stephonia Owolabi
- Preciosa Protiar-Hoffman
- Desi Rukongeza
- Lyndsey Veizaga
- Peggy Watkins
Habitat for Humanity – Prince William
- John Driscoll
- Betty Riechert
Helping Neighbors in Need Outreach Center
- Thomas Ardis
- Gala Crum
- Jeannette Darku
- Dexter Edmonds
- Madlin Edmonds
- Angela Hill
- Thurman James, Jr.
- Darlene Johnson
- Michael Johnson
- Leotha Wilkins
- Lee Wilson, III
Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William
- Christian Abbott
- Deborah Abbott
- Jacqueline Baird
- Patti Beattie
- Stacy Henderson
- Thomas Matochik
- Noris Quintanilla
- Thanatip Reedy
MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving)
- Debbie Sausville
Novant Health UVA Health System
- Laverne Alston
- Inga Chase
- Michael Favole
- Alex Joseph (Staff)
- Jude Kelly (Staff)
- Pat Montgomery
- Dinu Patel
- Edward Rodemsky
- Liz Rodemsky (Staff)
Prince William Area Agency on Aging
- Holly Cooke
- Sarah Henry (staff)
- Jane Lehman
- Rene Lehman
- Robert Skipper
- Evelyn Smith
- Carolyn Streat
- Lowell Thomas
Prince William County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services)
- David Lane
- Jon Ortgega
- Karlton Wirsing
Prince William Historic Preservation Division
- Presley Abreu
- Meredith Atkinson
- Linda Daubert
- Ruth Hill
- Justine Huheey
- Paul Kilday
- Katherine Lameraux
- Lance Russell
Prince William County Solid Waste Division Recycling Program
- Deborah Campbell
- Pauline Hunter
- Roger LeBlanc
Prince William Forest Park
- Michael Rubin
- Jesus Cervantes
Prince William Health District – Community Health Worker Network
- Clara Sendolo
- Kimberly Morton
- Valeria Hernandez
Prince William Humane Society
- Angie Arce
- Da’Laja Reddrick
- Sandra Schmied
- Lynda Streeper
- Derek Sulton
- Sherry Turner
Prince William Little Theatre
- Aimee Charboneau
- Chris Charboneau
- Rose Charboneau
- Deborah Franck
- Becca Harney
- Harry Kantrovich
- Chrissy Mastrangelo
- Nick Mastrangelo
- Susy Moorstein
- Tina Mullins
- Jay Tilley
- Melissa Jo York-Tilley
Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District
- Dale Alling
- America Nepal Society
- Buck Arvin
- BAE Systems
- Janis Cook
- Devils Reach Condominium Association
- Dunbarton Community Association
- Friends of the Square
- Ingrid Guillen
- Gustavo Gutierrez
- Breanna Joan
- Princedale/Ridgedale Community Pride
- Angela Shoemaker
- Water Health Educators
- PWSCD – Board of Directors/Staff
Project Mend-a-House
- Barbara Reese
RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program)
- Laverne Alston
- George Ashley
- Dee Brown
- Ted Campbell
- David Garner
- Faten Hatab
- William Hunter
- Celeste Jones
- Jane Lehman
- Rene Lehman
- Harry Logel
- Glen MacDonald
- Ellie Marshall
- Leo Moore
- Sandy Myers
- Dinu Patel
- Carolyne Sickels
- Ron Sickels
- Lystra Smith
- Gloria Velez
Saved Hands Foundation
- Aletha Allen
- Tanekwa Bournes
- Ginette Braziel
- Jane Delbridge
- Virginia Dempsey
- Mary Dunivan
- Breanna Gantt
- Aishia Fulcher
- David Gantt
- Mary Harrison
- Jennifer Inabinet
- Fay Lesane
- Annie R. Mickle
- Teri Prichett
- Teresa Reeves
- Dara Porter Robinson
- Gwendolyn Robinson
- Charles Scott
- Pamela L. Wright
- Pamela M. Wright
- Pamela Young
SERVE Campus of Northern Virginia Family Service
- Joe Becker
- Debbie Chumley
- Betty Duke
- Phyllis Hall
- Gina Mobley
- Raymond Spence
- Tracy Reed
- Ana Villarreal
Virginia Cooperative Extension – Prince William
(Financial Education & Housing)
- Pat Contrades & Husband
Virginia Cooperative Extension – Prince William
(Parenting Program)
- Eunice Bonner
- Leo Bonner
- Tackett Guest
- Renee Lane
- Valerie McDonald
- Manuel Solis
- Estela Solis
- Jacqueline Tackett
Volunteer Prince William – Board of Directors
- Sarah Harrover
- Bill Finnie
- Christine Finnie
- Michael Higgins
- Nora Jewell
- Sue Khalatbari
- Uriah Kiser
- Nancy Lindgren
- Kathleen Miller
- Bridget Mullins
- Sandy Myers
- Mark Olsen
- Andrea Oswald
- Sharon Owen
Volunteer Prince William – Disaster Services
- Leonard Augustine
- Debbie Bowers
- Dee Brown
- Kim Kirkwood
- Glen MacDonald
- Heidy Valdez
Volunteer Prince William – Un Trim a Tree
- Sandy Myers
- Karen Raiford
The winner of the Coleen J. Hinson Award for Volunteering Excellence was given to Dinu Patel from Novant Hospital.
Volunteer Prince William Executive Director Mary Foley explains:
The Coleen J. Hersson Award for volunteering excellence is given in memory of our colleague who died suddenly 2 years ago. (Coleen had a stroke and died two days later- she was only 63 yrs. old.) Coleen was the RSVP Director for several years, She was a lifelong volunteer, very involved in the community, Smart, funny, team player and very committed to her senior volunteers. Her passing shook all of us and we thought this annual award was a great way to honor her legacy. It reads:
The Coleen J. Hersson Award for Volunteering Excellence- inspiring with compassion and joy
