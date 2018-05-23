Prince William’s selfless volunteers recognized at Ben Lomond site

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Those who serve the community were recognized on Sunday.

Volunteer Prince William held its annual community-wide Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Ben Lomond Historic Site just outside Manassas, at 10321 Sudley Manor Drive. The event drew more than 200 volunteers from across Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park who were all recognized for their service to various organizations.

Retired Air Force Colonel and former Virginia Delegate Richard Anderson served as the keynote speaker during the event and encouraged volunteers to continue contributing to their community through service.

Attendees feasted on hamburgers, hot dogs, velvet sheet cake, and cookies.

Here are the awardees:

Prince William CountyDepartment of Public Works – Six Weeks to Make a Difference

Burrows Family

Carrasco Family

Park Family

Salahuddin Family

Prince William County Department of Public Works – The Green Community Awards

Cindy Smith

Citizen Water Quality Monitoring & Awareness Program

PWC Service Authority Water Academy

Prince William Recycles Day

Girl Scout Troop 6229

Fatema Anis (Troop Leader)

Humaira

Mariam

Mashal

Eman

Sheza

Mahnoor

Amina

Maria

CTS (Action in the Community Through Service)

Sexual Assault Services

Waldinda Belt

Mysti Scott

Greater Prince William Medical Reserve Corps

Jennifer Castellon

Sonya Cooper

Mai Elshazly

Shonda Godfrey

Dr. Shuyan Huang

Donna Leahy

Nghi Lu-Tran

Judy Merring

Stephonia Owolabi

Preciosa Protiar-Hoffman

Desi Rukongeza

Lyndsey Veizaga

Peggy Watkins

Habitat for Humanity – Prince William

John Driscoll

Betty Riechert

Helping Neighbors in Need Outreach Center

Thomas Ardis

Gala Crum

Jeannette Darku

Dexter Edmonds

Madlin Edmonds

Angela Hill

Thurman James, Jr.

Darlene Johnson

Michael Johnson

Leotha Wilkins

Lee Wilson, III

Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William

Christian Abbott

Deborah Abbott

Jacqueline Baird

Patti Beattie

Stacy Henderson

Thomas Matochik

Noris Quintanilla

Thanatip Reedy

MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving)

Debbie Sausville

Novant Health UVA Health System

Laverne Alston

Inga Chase

Michael Favole

Alex Joseph (Staff)

Jude Kelly (Staff)

Pat Montgomery

Dinu Patel

Edward Rodemsky

Liz Rodemsky (Staff)

Prince William Area Agency on Aging

Holly Cooke

Sarah Henry (staff)

Jane Lehman

Rene Lehman

Robert Skipper

Evelyn Smith

Carolyn Streat

Lowell Thomas

Prince William County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services)

David Lane

Jon Ortgega

Karlton Wirsing

Prince William Historic Preservation Division

Presley Abreu

Meredith Atkinson

Linda Daubert

Ruth Hill

Justine Huheey

Paul Kilday

Katherine Lameraux

Lance Russell

Prince William County Solid Waste Division Recycling Program

Deborah Campbell

Pauline Hunter

Roger LeBlanc

Prince William Forest Park

Michael Rubin

Jesus Cervantes

Prince William Health District – Community Health Worker Network

Clara Sendolo

Kimberly Morton

Valeria Hernandez

Prince William Humane Society

Angie Arce

Da’Laja Reddrick

Sandra Schmied

Lynda Streeper

Derek Sulton

Sherry Turner

Prince William Little Theatre

Aimee Charboneau

Chris Charboneau

Rose Charboneau

Deborah Franck

Becca Harney

Harry Kantrovich

Chrissy Mastrangelo

Nick Mastrangelo

Susy Moorstein

Tina Mullins

Jay Tilley

Melissa Jo York-Tilley

Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District

Dale Alling

America Nepal Society

Buck Arvin

BAE Systems

Janis Cook

Devils Reach Condominium Association

Dunbarton Community Association

Friends of the Square

Ingrid Guillen

Gustavo Gutierrez

Breanna Joan

Princedale/Ridgedale Community Pride

Angela Shoemaker

Water Health Educators

PWSCD – Board of Directors/Staff

Project Mend-a-House

Barbara Reese

RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program)

Laverne Alston

George Ashley

Dee Brown

Ted Campbell

David Garner

Faten Hatab

William Hunter

Celeste Jones

Jane Lehman

Rene Lehman

Harry Logel

Glen MacDonald

Ellie Marshall

Leo Moore

Sandy Myers

Dinu Patel

Carolyne Sickels

Ron Sickels

Lystra Smith

Gloria Velez

Saved Hands Foundation

Aletha Allen

Tanekwa Bournes

Ginette Braziel

Jane Delbridge

Virginia Dempsey

Mary Dunivan

Breanna Gantt

Aishia Fulcher

David Gantt

Mary Harrison

Jennifer Inabinet

Fay Lesane

Annie R. Mickle

Teri Prichett

Teresa Reeves

Dara Porter Robinson

Gwendolyn Robinson

Charles Scott

Pamela L. Wright

Pamela M. Wright

Pamela Young

SERVE Campus of Northern Virginia Family Service

Joe Becker

Debbie Chumley

Betty Duke

Phyllis Hall

Gina Mobley

Raymond Spence

Tracy Reed

Ana Villarreal

Virginia Cooperative Extension – Prince William

(Financial Education & Housing)

Pat Contrades & Husband

Virginia Cooperative Extension – Prince William

(Parenting Program)

Eunice Bonner

Leo Bonner

Tackett Guest

Renee Lane

Valerie McDonald

Manuel Solis

Estela Solis

Jacqueline Tackett

Volunteer Prince William – Board of Directors

Sarah Harrover

Bill Finnie

Christine Finnie

Michael Higgins

Nora Jewell

Sue Khalatbari

Uriah Kiser

Nancy Lindgren

Kathleen Miller

Bridget Mullins

Sandy Myers

Mark Olsen

Andrea Oswald

Sharon Owen

Volunteer Prince William – Disaster Services

Leonard Augustine

Debbie Bowers

Dee Brown

Kim Kirkwood

Glen MacDonald

Heidy Valdez

Volunteer Prince William – Un Trim a Tree

Sandy Myers

Karen Raiford

The winner of the Coleen J. Hinson Award for Volunteering Excellence was given to Dinu Patel from Novant Hospital.

Volunteer Prince William Executive Director Mary Foley explains: