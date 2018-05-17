The Vulcan parking lot is off limits this year at Occoquan craft show

Unlike in years past, attendees to the Spring Occoquan Craft Show June 2 and 3 will not be able to use a lot at the nearby Vulcan materials lot.

From a press release:

After many years of partnering with Vulcan Materials to provide off-site parking for the Occoquan Arts and Crafts shows, the property will no longer be available for public event parking due to planned improvements at the property.

As a result, the ‘yellow lot’ will move to the Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton, and patrons may park and ride a shuttle to downtown Occoquan to visit the Arts and Crafts Show. In addition to the Workhouse Arts Center, three other off-site parking locations will continue to be available with shuttle service to the show: 123 Commuter Lot, the I-95 Commuter Lot, and the Lake Ridge Commuter Lot. Round-trip shuttle fare is $5 per person (kids 12 and under ride for free) and payable at drop-off at the show.

Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show Parking Lots with Shuttle Service: