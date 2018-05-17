Governor Northam to address Prince William Chamber

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to address members of the Prince Wiliam Chamber of Commerce on June 7, 2018.

From a press release:

On June 7, 2018, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce will host Lunch with the Governor at the Hylton Performing Arts Center at 10900 University Blvd in Manassas. Governor Ralph Northam will deliver a “State of the Commonwealth” address to members over lunch, focusing on issues related to the economy and business climate.

“We are honored that Governor Northam is coming to Prince William County at the Hylton Performing Arts Center to address our Chamber. We look forward to hearing an update on the state of the economy in the Commonwealth along with the initiatives he intends to tackle during his term as Governor. It is going to be an exciting event and fantastic opportunity to learn about the state of our Commonwealth” said Jim Elliott, Chairman of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.