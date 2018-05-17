‘Streams are already elevated and soils saturated from earlier rainfall, increasing the flood threat’
The rainy weather we’re experiencing will continue for at least the next two days, bringing with it flooding chances.
Showers will persist through the day Thursday with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder with this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. However, no severe thunderstorms are expected.
Tonight, expect heavy rain as a system headed up from the south works its way into our area. Heavy rain will stick around into the overnight, morning hours of Friday.
Forecasters say they will expand a flood watch in effect right now for Prince William County and points north into southwestern portions of Virginia as rain begins in inundate the Blue Ridge mountains.
Flood Watch for the potential of flooding from 2pm today until Saturday AM for much of the area. Warnings for imminent/ongoing #flooding continue for a few spots. Heavy rain expected to move back in tonight with worsening conditions. pic.twitter.com/y0qYsCeO7t
Here’s information on the flood watch:
From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Saturday morning
* Periods of rain will continue across the region through at least Friday. This rain will be heavy at times, with overall additional rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches. While flash flooding cannot be ruled out, the primary concern is flooding of small streams and low-lying areas. Streams are already elevated and soils saturated from earlier rainfall, increasing the flood threat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
