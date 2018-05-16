One dead in stabbing on Prince Cole Court

One person is dead this morning, the victim of a stabbing. More as we have it.

From Prince William police:

Officers are currently investigating a fatal stabbing in the 7500 block of Prince Cole Ct. Two victims were stabbed during an altercation, one has died. Suspect not in custody.

Update from Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation – On May 16 at 4:58AM, officers responded to the 7500 block of Prince Cole Ct in Manassas (20111) to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims, both identified as adult males, suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where one of the victims died as a result of his injuries. The other victim is expected to survive.

The altercation appeared to have occurred outside in a parking lot. At this time, no suspect has been identified. Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the stabbing to determine what led up to the altercation. The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.