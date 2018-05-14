Motorcyclist parks in handicapped spot, pulls handgun

From Prince William police:

Brandishing – On May 12 at 7:33PM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Promenade Commons St in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a brandishing. The victims, two 28-year-old men of Haymarket, reported to police that a motorcycle was parked in the hash marks adjacent to a handicap spot.

One of the victims placed a business card on the motorcycle, to inform the owner that parking in that space makes it difficult for disabled people to enter and exit their vehicles. The victims then entered the business and were approached by the driver of the motorcycle.

The driver brandished a handgun and threatened the victims, before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

White male, 25 years of age, 6’ 0”, 230lbs, with a heavy build, short red hair, and a beard

Last seen wearing a black motorcycle vest, black shirt, black jeans, and black boots

Suspect Vehicle Description:

A black cruiser style motorcycle