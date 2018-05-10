Murder Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Detectives from the Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of the victim found murdered inside of a burning vehicle at Veterans Park in Woodbridge on March 15. Based upon a DNA analysis completed by the Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Santos Arquimidis SORTO AMAYA, 25, of Woodbridge.

The investigation revealed that the victim was initially reported as missing to Prince William County police on March 14 by family members after he did not show up for work and was unable to be reached. The victim was last seen leaving his residence in Woodbridge on the morning of March 13 to

go to work.

At the time of his disappearance, no signs of foul play were reported to police. The investigation further indicated that the victim was abducted by the suspects in front of his residence in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The suspects then allegedly shot the victim multiple times, killing him.

At some point, the victim was placed in the trunk of his own vehicle and driven to Veterans Park where the suspects lit the car on fire on the morning of March 15 prompting the initial police and fire response. Detectives learned that the suspects involved in the victim’s death were members of the

criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13.

The victim was not known to the suspects and was not a member of any gang. Detectives and law enforcement authorities previously arrested four suspects, including a juvenile, in connection to this murder. This case was jointly investigated by the Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Gang Unit, and the Department of Fire & Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office.

Murder Investigation *ARRESTS [Previously Released] – Detectives from the Homicide Unit have identified multiple suspects in connection to the ongoing homicide investigation after a body was discovered inside of a burning vehicle at Veterans Park in Woodbridge on March 15.

Law enforcement authorities have arrested three adult men and one male juvenile for their involvement in the victim’s apparent murder. One of the adult men and the juvenile were arrested in Prince William County. The two remaining adult men were apprehended at a residence in Wilson, North Carolina by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Based upon the information obtained in the investigation, detectives have preliminarily identified the victim. The Medical Examiner’s Office is currently conducting further DNA analysis to confirm this identity. The victim’s identity will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.

The cause of the victim’s death and the fire continue to be investigated by authorities. This case remains a joint investigation with the Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Department of Fire & Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Arrested on March 16:

Manuel Enrique ROBLES LOPEZ, 21, of 8152 Claremont St in Manassas

Charged with murder – accessory after the fact

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Arrested on March 17: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male of Woodbridge

Charged with murder

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at a Juvenile Detention Facility

Arrested on March 20:

Erick Alexander CONTRERAS NAVARRO, 23, of the 8100 block of Claremont St in Manassas

Denis Ludwin ESPINAL ALVARES, 19, of the 7600 block of Livingston Rd in Oxon Hill, MD

Both suspects above are charged with murder

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition