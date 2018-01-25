Prince William County Arts Council promotes all art in the Greater Prince William County Area

The arts are alive in Prince William County! Yes, Prince William County has a rich tradition of promoting the arts. Although there are many options for your time, the culture and tradition of the arts are a sure bet in entertaining and providing many hours of enjoyment for you, your family, and friends.

So where can you find a complete list of art and art-related programs in Prince William County? If you are like most people, when you have a question like the one posed, you immediately click onto Google or simply ask Siri.

Google “art in Prince William County” and the first entry that comes up is the Prince William Arts Council. What exactly does this council do, and how do they promote art in Prince William County?

Here is the short answer: The Prince William County Arts Council (PWCAC) is a membership organization serving the Greater Prince William Area, including Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. The vision of the Prince William County Arts Council is to be the go-to resource for the local arts.

The Arts Council provides year-round programming in performance and cultural arts, representing both professional and amateur endeavors. The council provides networking, development, and marketing opportunities for members. Membership includes non-profit and for-profit arts organizations, individual artists, civic groups, and businesses that support the arts in Prince William County.

The Prince William County Arts Council is a division of the Prince William County Department of Parks and Recreation. Terraya Lewis is the Arts Recreation Specialist for Parks and Recreation. She acts as the liaison between the advisory group of volunteers and members representing the Arts Council and Parks and Recreation.

“My role is to support the mission of both entities and to guide the Prince William County Arts Council through the necessary procedures so it can function as a County-funded program. I am personally not a member; however, I am beyond inspired by the vibrant, lively, blending of music, dance, literature, visual design, and theatre right here in Prince William County,” Lewis explains.

Amelia May, Chair of the PWCAC Board of Directors shares her love of the arts and her expertise with members and fellow board members at the monthly meetings. “This council is just like the arts here in Prince William County: we are both thriving. My fellow board members are volunteers, like me, and we are thrilled to celebrate the arts in our community,” May shares.

In addition, the Prince William County Arts Council also hosts two events every year:

Arts Alive! The Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards for Arts Excellence

Every fall, the Hylton Center for the Performing Arts is the setting for the Arts Alive! This annual festival features various art forms from chorale and opera singers, to actors and Poets Laureate, who share their talents, and promote art throughout all areas of the County. There is literally something for everyone. Best of all, admission is free and includes hands-on art-related activities for kids of all ages!

Established to recognize artists, arts organizations, volunteers, educators, and businesses in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park, the Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards for Arts Excellence provide prestigious recognition on behalf of Seefeldt’s legacy of public service and support for the cultural arts. Community supporters and municipal officials present winners of each category including dance, theater, music, literary, and visual arts organizations.

Check out the PWCAC website at pwcartscouncil.org and see why the Prince William County Arts Council is the resource for the local arts.