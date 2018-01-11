Menu
Woodbridge
55°
Cloudy
Feels like: 55°F
Wind: 2mph WSW
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For a Better Manassas.

News
Manassas bail bondsman’s office ransacked

by Potomac Local on January 11, 2018 at 11:26 am Leave a Comment

Police tell us the man pictured in these photos rummaged through a Manassas bail bondman’s office in the early hours of December 19, 2o17. 

The suspect broke into Angel’s Bail Bonds at 9852 Business Way in Manassas at 1:40 a.m. He kicked in a side door and stole “several items,” police tell us. 

Today, the department released images taken from surveillance photos of the suspect. They’re asking anyone with information on this crime to call Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Manassas Local, Crime
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...