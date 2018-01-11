News Manassas bail bondsman’s office ransacked
Police tell us the man pictured in these photos rummaged through a Manassas bail bondman’s office in the early hours of December 19, 2o17.
The suspect broke into Angel’s Bail Bonds at 9852 Business Way in Manassas at 1:40 a.m. He kicked in a side door and stole “several items,” police tell us.
Today, the department released images taken from surveillance photos of the suspect. They’re asking anyone with information on this crime to call Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.
