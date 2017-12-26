News Snow threat leads to commuter hazard for Wednesday morning
A Potential Winter Commuting Hazard Statement has been issued for the Baltimore/Washington Metro Areas Wednesday Morning. There is a 30% percent chance of a light accumulation of snow during the morning rush hour. pic.twitter.com/gzzhErQBqW
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 26, 2017
