Traffic Here’s how to use OmniRide to get the region’s airports
We told you this week that tickets for Virginia’s new passenger bus service “The Breeze” between Virginia Tech, Dulles Airport, and other parts of Northern Virginia sold out.
One of the commenters asked why OmniRide couldn’t also provide direct service to Dulles Airport.
So we asked, and spokeswoman Christine Rodrigo responded:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
The Breeze is a great addition to the communities it serves, and PRTC is happy to see that it’s having a positive impact on ridesharing!
While PRTC does not currently offer direct trips to area airports, our Metro Direct routes do provide airport connections.
- The Prince William Metro Direct route links eastern Prince William County with the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, where passengers can catch a Metro train to Reagan National Airport.
- The Manassas Metro Direct and Linton Hall Metro Direct routes link Manassas and Gainesville, respectively, with the Tysons Corner Metro Station. There, passengers can ride a Metro train to the Wiehle-Reston station and then hop on a connecting bus service to Washington Dulles airport.
While we do not currently have plans to add direct trips to the airports, PRTC has begun work on its Transit Development Plan (TDP) which will include a consideration of potential new services. With the Express Lanes being built on I-66 and congestion issues on Route 28, service in those corridors will be an area of focus for the TDP.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
From chronic pain to gain: ‘Becky has already lost 92 pounds and dropped more than three sizes’
December 21, 2017 Comments off
At Chick-fil-A Bristow, the best gifts don’t fit under the tree
December 19, 2017 Comments off
Home Instead’s survival guide to awkward holiday conversations
December 18, 2017 Comments off
New office space open at 8700 Centreville Road
December 16, 2017 Comments off
New shoulder replacement procedure gives the gift of movement
December 8, 2017 Comments off