Traffic The search for a body will close a portion of the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes on Friday
Police will close down a portion of the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes in Stafford County.
Investigators will search for the remains of Pamela Butler, who disappeared from Washington, D.C. in 2009.
From Virginia State Police:
On Friday, Dec. 8, the Virginia State Police will be assisting the Metropolitan Police with a criminal investigation. The state police activity will require a limited portion of the Interstate 95 Express Lanes in Stafford County to be closed beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. The Garrisonville Road access points to the Express Lanes will be closed for the duration of the police activity, which is anticipated to last a few hours.
The police activity will not impact the general purpose lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford or Prince William counties.
