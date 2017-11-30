Police work to identify victim in fatal hit run, search for suspect

Prince William police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run in Triangle.

From a press release:

Fatal Crash | Hit & Run Investigation – On November 29 at 8:44PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 18800 block of Fuller Heights Rd in Triangle (22172) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they located an adult male lying in the roadway suffering from serious, life threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital where he later died.

The initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, was attempting to cross the westbound lane of Fuller Heights Rd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Investigators are awaiting a positive identification of the pedestrian. The pedestrian is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Investigator Cruz Reyes at 703-792-4443 or email their contact information to policedept@pwcgov.org. The investigation continues.

Suspect Vehicle Description:

Possibly a grey, older model SUV with a light color top and damage to the passenger side headlight