Zandra’s collecting winter coats during Manassas Christmas Parade

From a press release:

As the days get shorter and the weather turns cooler, grabbing our coats before leaving the house may not feel like much, but it’s a luxury that the 400 homeless in Prince William County simply don’t have. To help provide warmth to those who aren’t able to bundle up for the cold weather, Zandra’s Taqueria in Old Town Manassas is holding their annual “Warm Up the Community” coat drive on December 2nd. Coinciding with the Manassas Christmas Parade, the public is encouraged to drop off coats or clothing in exchange for one free taco voucher per item.

Starting at 10 am, each patron that drops off new or gently used items will receive a voucher for one free taco. Zandra’s Taqueria is partnering with Friends of SERVE, an organization that supports Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS). NVFS is the largest private, nonprofit human service organization in Northern Virginia, and addresses the challenges of systemic poverty on the community. The items will then be delivered to NVFS’ SERVE Campus for distribution.

“This will be the fourth year we’ve held a coat drive, and each year we collect dozens of coats, hats, blankets and clothing,” said Miguel Pires, owner of Zandra’s. “It’s heartwarming to see the community come together during a season of giving and support those in need.”

Zandra’s Taqueria is located at 9114 Center Street in Manassas. For directions and menu items, visit www.zandrastacos.com or call 571-359-6767.